Russia is expected to reject a new US-Ukraine plan to end the ongoing war, a development that suggests that the conflict will continue through the coming Christmas holidays.

New Peace Proposal Faces Rejection

Moscow is expected to reject a new 19-point proposal presented by Washington and Kyiv. This follows the highly criticised 28-point peace deal requiring heavy concessions from Ukraine. The White House initially said that it is working towards securing an agreement after Russian leader Vladimir Putin initially showed interest in the original plan.

However, sources familiar with the matter said that the Kremlin is set to reject the proposal and launch a media blitz against the US. The sources suggest Moscow will cite the principled agreement between President Donald Trump and President Putin at the Alaska Summit over the 28-point proposal. The sources also said that Russia has some reservations with the 28-point plan, and questioned why Washington would expect it to accept stricter terms.

'There are a few delicate but not insurmountable details that must be sorted out and will require further talks between Ukraine, Russia, and the United States.'

European Allies Voice Concerns

The original 28-point deal caught Ukraine and its allies off guard, renewing concerns about Washington's new policy toward the war. French President Emmanuel Macron said the same day that while the US-drafted peace plan may be heading 'in the right direction,' he warned that the deal must not empower Russia into renewed aggressions. Macron added that any peace deal must include security guarantees for Ukraine, and not to limit the size of Kyiv's military presence.

I had a good and important meeting with Canada’s Special Representative for the Reconstruction of Ukraine, @cafreeland.



Key topics: Ukraine’s reconstruction, support in ensuring our energy resilience and restoring infrastructure. We are counting on Canadian businesses'… pic.twitter.com/4n5xiZWUZK — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 25, 2025

Attacks Continue Amid Diplomatic Efforts

Meanwhile, Ukraine endured further Russian bombardment on Tuesday, with the latest strikes killing seven people. In turn, Ukrainian forces launched strikes hitting southern Russia, killing three people, Russian authorities said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a Telegram message that Russian forces launched 22 missiles and over 460 drones. Romanian and German North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) fighter jets were scrambled in response at the Romania-Ukraine border.

Romanian defence minister Ionut Moustenu said NATO pilots nearly shot down the drone but did not retaliate over concerns of potential damage on the ground.

Separate Peace Talks Held in Abu Dhabi

The latest strikes come as Washington is making a renewed effort to end the war, along with peace talks that took place in Abu Dhabi on the same day. US Army Secretary Amy Driscoll, who is part of the negotiating team, met with Russian officials in the UAE capital.

'Late Monday and throughout Tuesday, Secretary Driscoll and team have been in discussions with the Russian delegation to achieve a lasting peace in Ukraine. The talks are going well and we remain optimistic,' said Ms Driscoll's spokesperson, US Army Lt Col Jeff Tolbert.

The parallel discussions highlight the complex and fragile nature of the negotiations as the conflict continues unabated.