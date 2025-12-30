A fragile push for peace between Russia and Ukraine is facing a new strain after Moscow accused Kyiv of launching a drone attack on one of President Vladimir Putin's official residences.

The allegation surfaced in northern Russia on 29 December 2025 at a time when diplomatic talks were already under pressure.

The Kremlin says the incident could reshape its negotiating stance, raising doubts about whether talks can survive. Ukraine has rejected the claim outright, calling it a deliberate falsehood.

Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks At Risk

Russia claims the alleged attack took place on the night of 29 December 2025 in the Novgorod region, roughly 360 kilometres north of Moscow. Via its official Telegram Channel, Russia's Defence Ministry said 91 long-range drones were launched towards a presidential residence and were intercepted by air defences, with no injuries or damage reported.

Putin discussed the incident directly with US President Donald Trump during a phone call on 29 December, the Kremlin said. Russian officials said Putin warned that Moscow would reassess its position in the peace talks following the alleged strike.

Kremlin foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov said the call focused on the status of negotiations and stressed that the incident would influence Russia's diplomatic posture.

He added that Russia was not withdrawing from talks. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed the accusation as 'yet another lie', saying it was designed to undermine diplomacy and prepare the ground for possible Russian attacks on Kyiv.

Russia Warns Negotiations Will Be Tough

Russian officials have been clear that the alleged incident will have consequences at the negotiating table. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on 30 December 2025 that the diplomatic outcome would be a tougher Russian stance in talks with Ukraine.

'This terrorist action is aimed at collapsing the negotiation process,' Peskov said. He added that 'the diplomatic consequence will be to toughen the negotiating position of the Russian Federation.' Peskov said Russia would retaliate militarily at a time of its choosing but insisted that Moscow would not abandon negotiations.

The Kremlin has repeatedly described the alleged drone strike as reckless and an act of state terrorism. Officials say it threatens US-led efforts to broker a settlement and complicates attempts to halt the deadliest conflict in Europe since the Second World War.

Ukrainian President Faces Personal Threats

The accusation has also triggered personal threats against Zelenskyy from senior Russian figures. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov claimed Ukraine carried out the alleged attack, although no evidence was presented.

The stinking Kiev bastard is trying to derail the settlement of the conflict. He wants war. Well, now at least he’ll have to stay in hiding for the rest of his worthless life. — Dmitry Medvedev (@MedvedevRussiaE) December 29, 2025

Dmitry Medvedev, a former Russian president who now sits on the Security Council, issued sharp warnings on social media. He accused Zelenskyy of trying to derail the peace process and wrote that the Ukrainian leader would 'have to stay in hiding for the rest of his worthless life'. In separate Telegram posts, Medvedev appeared to suggest Zelenskyy's 'imminent demise.'

Kiril Dmitriev, a Kremlin aide and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, which is involved in talks with US officials, also questioned Zelenskyy's future, publicly asking: 'Who is after Zelenskyy?'

Drone Strike Allegations Lack Evidence

Despite the seriousness of the claim, Russia has not provided verifiable proof of the alleged drone attack. Peskov said Russian air defences had intercepted the drones but referred questions about wreckage to the Defence Ministry.

The ministry said drones were shot down over the Bryansk, Smolensk and Novgorod regions, but earlier military reports made no mention of an attack on a presidential residence. Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said Russia had offered no plausible evidence. 'And they won't because there's none. No such attack happened,' he said.

The lack of proof has left diplomats uncertain, deepening mistrust and casting doubt on the future of the Ukraine-Russia peace talks.