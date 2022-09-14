World leaders attending the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II are restricted to one leader and partner per country due to capacity constraints at Westminster Abbey.

Politico reports that the foreign heads of state have also been told they cannot use their own official cars to attend the funeral on 19 September. They will instead be bussed en masse to Westminster Abbey from a location in west London.

All countries with diplomatic relations with Britain have been invited. This includes North Korea, which has an embassy in a house in west London. However, a Whitehall source has revealed that dignitaries from Russia have not been invited even though they have a London embassy.

Official documents from the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office said that they "regret that, because of limited space at the state funeral service and associated events, no other members of the principal guest's family, staff or entourage may be admitted" in their protocol documents.

Westminster Abbey's official capacity can only hold a maximum of 2,200 people, and a full house is expected for the funeral. Invitations have been extended sparingly as guests exceeding the two people invite-one senior representative for each nation plus a spouse, would not be possible.

Heads of state who are unable to attend have been asked to send another representative such as a senior minister or another head of government to attend the lying-in-state of the queen's body. Everybody is urged to sign the condolence book at Lancaster House to record this monumental event.

Multiple world leaders and their spouses travelling in the same bus create a high-security risk, and The Daily Mail reports that Joe Biden, Emmanuel Macron, and Japanese Emperor Naruhito are among those expected to be granted exemptions from the en masse bus ride for "security reasons."

King Charles III will also be hosting a reception for overseas leaders at Buckingham Palace on 18 September, the evening before the funeral.