Following Queen Elizabeth II's death, the royal family has been in a period of royal mourning. However, Prince Harry is reportedly facing a funeral ban and has been forbidden to wear his military dress to ceremonial events, while Prince Andrew is being given a "special" exception.

Working members of the royal family are given the privilege of wearing their military uniform during ceremonial events. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, was not allowed to wear the military dress despite having served in the British Army for 10 years.

A representative for Prince Harry wore a mourning suit to his grandmother's funeral, following the news of his funeral ban. Presently a retired serviceman, Harry once wore the uniform of the Captain General of the Royal Marines, Honorary Air Force Commandant of the Royal Air Force Base Honington, and honorary Commodore-in-Chief of the Royal Navy's Small Ships and Diving Operations.

Conversely, author Shola Mos-Shogbamimu told Newsweek that "Prince Andrew was stripped of all of his honorary military titles because of the disgrace he brought to the Royal Navy and the Royal Family following the accusations of sexual abuse by Virginia Giuffre."

Nonetheless, a royal source told reporter Omid Scobie that the disgraced Prince Andrew was allowed to wear his uniform to the historic final vigil for Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Hall as "a special mark of respect" to his late mother.

This distinction has been baffling as both Prince Andrew, and Prince Harry are currently not working members of the Royal Family and had both served in the military before. Why the royal family, especially King Charles III has shown a preference for one royal over the other has not been addressed.

Prince Harry had served in Afghanistan twice. He was a Forward Air Controller in 2007-08 and an Apache Pilot between September 2012 and January 2013. In 2020, he officially stepped down from royal duties with his wife, Meghan Markle.