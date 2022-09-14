Queen Elizabeth II's personal wealth was a subject of speculation while she was alive, and it would continue to remain so since her final will and testament will now be kept sealed and hidden for 90 years.

The practice of sealing royal wills started in 1910 after the passing of Prince Francis of Teck, who was the younger brother of Queen Mary, grandmother of the late queen.

More than 30 royal wills, including those of the late Queen Mother and Princess Margaret, have been kept locked at an undisclosed location in London under the care of a judge.

The tradition reportedly started after Prince Francis left valuable emeralds to his mistress, the Countess of Kilmorey, per a BBC report.

Princess Margaret's will had become the subject of a court case after a man named Robert Andrew Brown claimed that he was the illegitimate child of the Princess.

Brown applied to unseal the wills of the Queen Mother and Princess Margaret to advance his claim, but the courts rejected his application stating that his belief was "irrational."

Previous orders had sealed royal wills indefinitely, but the rules were amended after the death of the Queen's husband, Prince Philip.

A ruling by a high court judge, Sir Andrew McFarlane, last year amended the aforementioned rules. He decided that the wills of senior royals should be confidential for a period 90 years.

He set out a process which stated that after 90 years, each royal will would be opened and examined by the monarch's private solicitor, the attorney general, and by any personal representatives of the dead person,

They will then decide if the will should be made public or not. A report by The Guardian claimed that the wills contained details of assets worth more than £180m.

In 2015, "The Sunday Times Rich List" claimed that Queen Elizabeth II's net worth was around £340 million, with the major source of this wealth being the Duchy of Lancaster. The Duchy of Lancaster includes a private estate that includes a portfolio of lands, properties, and assets held in trust for the sovereign.