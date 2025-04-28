In a significant move aimed at safeguarding Britain's defence companies from espionage, employees have been instructed to stop charging their personal phones in Chinese-made electric vehicles.

The directive, which began circulating through company channels on 27 April, represents the latest defensive measures to prevent sensitive national security information from being compromised through potential data collection channels in Chinese-manufactured electric cars, reflecting heightened tensions around technological security in critical industries.

Apart from the strict guideline on charging, security teams have been checking vehicles in defence establishments for active Bluetooth connections.

Defence Firms Issue Chinese EV Phone Charging Ban

The executives at the United Kingdom's leading defence corporations have affirmed that the industry is adopting a 'belt and braces' stance regarding the possibility that the Chinese government might be conducting surveillance through electric automobiles.

The steps are being implemented to lessen the probability of delicate national security information being obtained involve avoiding parking in factory lots and restricting the use of cell phones with Bluetooth or a power cord.

The companies which are believed to have adopted these safeguards, include BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce, as per The i newspaper's reporting. 'The sale of Chinese cars is growing in the UK, and we are, rightly, cautious about that. We are making our staff aware of the sensible precautions to take,' said a defence company official.

Trump's Tariffs Could Open UK Market To Budget EVs

Following Donald Trump's implementation of global tariffs on Chinese goods, the price of electric vehicles from China entering the US has increased twofold, which analysts suggest may pave the way for a surge of these budget-friendly EVs into the UK.

While the UK has witnessed several Chinese automotive companies marketing their vehicles, such as BYD, Ora, Geely, and XPENG, it's important to note that Chinese firms own brands like MG, Volvo, and Polestar.

A spokesperson for XPENG, which recently introduced its fully electric G6 SUV to the UK market, denied that its vehicles engage in driver surveillance. However, it's worth noting that domestic companies must cooperate with state intelligence efforts under China's National Intelligence Law if the authorities request it.

Doubts Emerge On Chinese EV Surveillance

There are voices which have expressed scepticism suggesting that the Chinese government would likely avoid the reputational damage if their brands were linked to international espionage.

'There are theoretical attacks which allow your phone or your devices to be compromised through plugging them into a charger, but these have been shown under lab conditions, and I have seen no evidence that it has ever actually happened in the wild,' said James Bore, managing director of cyber technology firm Bores Group.

'The moment it does, the Chinese car market collapses, and that's not the sort of economic upheaval that China really wants,' Bore argued.

Contrasting Picture In EV Market

This perspective contrasts with the backdrop of US market leader Tesla's recent dismal first-quarter results released Tuesday. These significantly undershot already modest expectations, revealing a loss in underlying operations, a substantial 71 percent decline in profits, and a 13 percent year-on-year decrease in vehicle sales.

Specifically, sales in Canada and Europe have sharply declined as car buyers react negatively to chief executive Elon Musk's political views.

Electric vehicles are poised to be a vital driver of China's economic expansion, even as its broader economy matures and its growth rate slows. Innovative drive, bolstered by consistent, forward-looking governmental strategies, has enabled emerging Chinese car manufacturers to capitalise on their battery technology and consumer electronics strengths.

These companies have developed extensive supply networks and secured control over essential raw materials and their refinement, including cobalt from Congo and nickel from Indonesia. Moving beyond a previous image of being inexpensive and poorly made, their vehicles now boast innovation and offer an enjoyable driving experience.