Britain's longest reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, died at Balmoral Castle on Sept. 8 at the age of 96. Her death came just a few months after she celebrated her 70th year on the throne in June.

She passed away two days after she officially appointed Liz Truss as U.K.'s new prime minister on Sept. 6 at her Scottish estate. Her smile had belied any health issues she may have been suffering at that time.

News of her death immediately prompted the public to flock to Windsor Castle and other royal residences, including Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace, to mourn and leave tributes in the form of flowers and cards.

Some even left Paddington bear stuffed toys and sandwiches, a fond nod to Her Majesty's appearance with the children's book character in a comedic sketch released during the Platinum Jubilee.

Meanwhile, floral tributes also appeared outside British embassies worldwide.

Royal family members have since thanked well-wishers for their floral tributes and love for Queen Elizabeth II. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and the Prince and Princess of Wales Prince William and Catherine, participated in a walkabout outside Windsor Castle on Saturday, Sept. 10.

The Prince and Princess of Wales and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex meet members of the public and view the flowers and messages that have been left outside Windsor Castle in tribute to The Queen. pic.twitter.com/lq95fcWB8W — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 10, 2022

King Charles III also greeted and talked to the crowd gathered outside Buckingham Palace on Friday, Sept. 9.

The King and The Queen Consort have arrived at Buckingham Palace.



Upon arrival, Their Majesties received a warm reception from members of the public who were paying their respects. pic.twitter.com/1kw62rljUI — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 9, 2022

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth II's other children Prince Andrew, Princess Anne, and Prince Edward with their respective families looked at floral tributes at Balmoral.

Members of The Queen’s family view the many floral tributes that have been left in memory of Her Majesty at Balmoral. pic.twitter.com/T5MBcl0hpy — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 10, 2022

Her Majesty's coffin now lies in state at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh where members of the public can pass by and offer their respects before she is flown back to London.

Her Majesty The Queen’s coffin is taken in Procession to St Giles’ Cathedral.



Draped with the Royal Standard in Scotland, the coffin was flanked by the Bearer Party from the Royal Regiment of Scotland, and escorted by The King’s Body Guard for Scotland and The Queen’s children. pic.twitter.com/GSqcifVGWP — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 12, 2022

King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, and other royal family members flew to Edinburgh to attend a vigil at St. Giles' Cathedral,

Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort have arrived at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Scotland. pic.twitter.com/RPEkLhf6gp — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 12, 2022

Her Majesty's four children, King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward, took their places at the four sides of the coffin during a vigil.

The Queen’s children hold a Vigil beside Her Majesty’s coffin in St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh. pic.twitter.com/8VCFQ9SAp9 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 12, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest on Sept. 19 at Westminster Abbey, London. A seven day period of Royal Mourning will follow after the funeral.