Britain's longest reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, died at Balmoral Castle on Sept. 8 at the age of 96. Her death came just a few months after she celebrated her 70th year on the throne in June.

She passed away two days after she officially appointed Liz Truss as U.K.'s new prime minister on Sept. 6 at her Scottish estate. Her smile had belied any health issues she may have been suffering at that time.

Head of state Queen Elizabeth II after she appointed Liz Truss as UK's new prime minister at Balmoral Castle in Ballater, Scotland, on September 6, 2022. Photo: POOL via AFP / Jane Barlow POOL via AFP / Jane Barlow

News of her death immediately prompted the public to flock to Windsor Castle and other royal residences, including Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace, to mourn and leave tributes in the form of flowers and cards.

A person reacts near floral tributes placed at Buckingham Palace, following the passing of Queen Elizabeth, in London. Photo: Reuters / HENRY NICHOLLS Reuters / HENRY NICHOLLS

Some even left Paddington bear stuffed toys and sandwiches, a fond nod to Her Majesty's appearance with the children's book character in a comedic sketch released during the Platinum Jubilee.

Paddington Bear toys and tributes are among the thousands of flowers left for Queen Elizabeth II near Buckingham Palace. Photo: AFP / STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN AFP / STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN

Meanwhile, floral tributes also appeared outside British embassies worldwide.

Floral tributes have been left outside royal residences across the UK, and outside British embassies worldwide, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Photo: AFP / SEBASTIEN BOZON AFP / SEBASTIEN BOZON
A mural tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on the unionist Shankill Road in Belfast has become a focus for mourning. Photo: AFP / PAUL FAITH AFP / PAUL FAITH
People gather next to flowers placed as a tribute to Queen Elizabeth outside the British consulate in Hong Kong
Royal family members have since thanked well-wishers for their floral tributes and love for Queen Elizabeth II. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and the Prince and Princess of Wales Prince William and Catherine, participated in a walkabout outside Windsor Castle on Saturday, Sept. 10.

King Charles III also greeted and talked to the crowd gathered outside Buckingham Palace on Friday, Sept. 9.

Crowds outside Buckingham Palace shouted "God Save the King" as he greeted them. Photo: POOL via AFP / Yui Mok POOL via AFP / Yui Mok

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth II's other children Prince Andrew, Princess Anne, and Prince Edward with their respective families looked at floral tributes at Balmoral.

Her Majesty's coffin now lies in state at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh where members of the public can pass by and offer their respects before she is flown back to London.

King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, and other royal family members flew to Edinburgh to attend a vigil at St. Giles' Cathedral,

Her Majesty's four children, King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward, took their places at the four sides of the coffin during a vigil.

Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest on Sept. 19 at Westminster Abbey, London. A seven day period of Royal Mourning will follow after the funeral.

