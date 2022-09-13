Queen Elizabeth II death in pictures: family, public pay tribute to British monarch
The British monarch will be laid to rest at Westminster Abbey, London on Sept. 19.
Britain's longest reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, died at Balmoral Castle on Sept. 8 at the age of 96. Her death came just a few months after she celebrated her 70th year on the throne in June.
She passed away two days after she officially appointed Liz Truss as U.K.'s new prime minister on Sept. 6 at her Scottish estate. Her smile had belied any health issues she may have been suffering at that time.
News of her death immediately prompted the public to flock to Windsor Castle and other royal residences, including Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace, to mourn and leave tributes in the form of flowers and cards.
Some even left Paddington bear stuffed toys and sandwiches, a fond nod to Her Majesty's appearance with the children's book character in a comedic sketch released during the Platinum Jubilee.
Meanwhile, floral tributes also appeared outside British embassies worldwide.
Royal family members have since thanked well-wishers for their floral tributes and love for Queen Elizabeth II. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and the Prince and Princess of Wales Prince William and Catherine, participated in a walkabout outside Windsor Castle on Saturday, Sept. 10.
King Charles III also greeted and talked to the crowd gathered outside Buckingham Palace on Friday, Sept. 9.
Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth II's other children Prince Andrew, Princess Anne, and Prince Edward with their respective families looked at floral tributes at Balmoral.
Her Majesty's coffin now lies in state at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh where members of the public can pass by and offer their respects before she is flown back to London.
King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, and other royal family members flew to Edinburgh to attend a vigil at St. Giles' Cathedral,
Her Majesty's four children, King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward, took their places at the four sides of the coffin during a vigil.
Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest on Sept. 19 at Westminster Abbey, London. A seven day period of Royal Mourning will follow after the funeral.
