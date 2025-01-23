Over the past five years, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have navigated a dramatic transition, moving between the UK, Canada, and the United States in their quest for independence from royal life. However, their departure from the British monarchy has not shielded them from intense public scrutiny, with opinions on the couple sharply divided. While some admire their rebellious spirit, others view them as deserters who turned their backs on duty.

Rebels or Traitors? The Sussexes in the UK

In Britain, Prince Harry and Meghan are often perceived as traitors to the Crown. Critics accuse them of exploiting their royal titles and connections while simultaneously distancing themselves from the monarchy. Their continued use of royal titles on their website and public ventures has only fuelled this narrative, especially as they reside in a £10.9 million ($14 million) California mansion far removed from their former duties.

Public opinion is harsh, particularly towards Meghan. A 2024 poll revealed that 65% of Britons view her negatively, with 45% holding a "very negative" opinion. Harry's popularity has also plummeted to 26% with respondents expressing an unfavourable view of him, many labelling him as "spoiled" and "ungrateful." His bombshell memoir, Spare, further damaged his reputation, revealing deeply personal details that many Britons felt were an unnecessary betrayal of his family.

The monarchy remains a cherished institution in Britain, valued for its ties to tradition, patriotism, and social stability. A 2019 poll showed that even the working class holds the monarchy in high regard. Against this backdrop, the Sussexes' actions—interviews, tell-all memoirs, and documentaries—are seen as a direct challenge to an institution regarded as a cornerstone of British identity.

Breaking Tradition: Life in Canada

The couple's brief relocation to Canada in 2020 disrupted the nation's delicate relationship with the monarchy. As a constitutional monarchy, Canada holds the Crown as a symbolic part of its identity, but the royals have historically maintained a physical and political distance from the country.

Harry and Meghan's move to Vancouver Island, while brief, was considered controversial. Reports that Canadian taxpayers might fund their security sparked outrage, though Finance Minister Bill Morneau denied the claims. Nonetheless, the rumours ignited a debate about the relevance of the monarchy in modern Canada.

The couple's 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey deepened tensions. Meghan alleged racist remarks from a royal family member about their son's potential skin tone, sparking outrage across the Commonwealth. Following the interview, 48% of Canadians labelled the monarchy as a "systemically racist institution," according to polls. Prominent figures, including Jagmeet Singh, leader of Canada's New Democratic Party, questioned the monarchy's relevance, stating that it holds no tangible benefit for Canadians.

Seeking a Fresh Start in the United States

In the United States, Harry and Meghan have faced a mixed reception. While Americans have long been fascinated by British royals, many were disappointed by the couple's perceived betrayal of the Queen. Editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine, Ingrid Seward, noted that Americans "hate that they let the Queen down."

Their controversial Oprah interview, Harry's memoir, Spare, and their Netflix series, Harry & Meghan, attracted significant attention but eroded their popularity. Once the initial buzz faded, public interest waned, and their reputation suffered further blows. Reports suggest that their social standing in Los Angeles has declined, with several high-profile friends allegedly distancing themselves from the couple.

Their professional ventures have also faltered. In 2023, Spotify ended its £16 million ($20 million) deal with the Sussexes' Archewell Audio after producing just 12 podcast episodes in over two years. Critics argue that the couple has failed to contribute meaningfully to American society or culture, leaving their presence in the U.S. increasingly questioned.

A Complex Transition

Adding to their challenges, Donald Trump's re-election could spell trouble for Harry. Trump has been an outspoken critic of the prince, accusing him of "betraying the Queen." Trump has also suggested that Harry's U.S. visa could come under scrutiny if it is discovered he misled authorities about drug use, an allegation Harry admitted to in his memoir. While the Biden administration has protected Harry's visa records, Trump has hinted that he would review the matter if re-elected.

Harry and Meghan's journey from royal life to independence reveals the challenges of balancing personal choices with public expectations. While they sought freedom and autonomy, their actions have highlighted the complexities of modern celebrity culture and the enduring significance of the monarchy in contemporary society. As they navigate life in the U.S., their ability to maintain relevance while honouring their values remains to be seen.