Candace Owens has become one of the most controversial conservative commentators in America, known for her strong political views, outspoken nature, and ability to stir public debate. But beyond her fiery rhetoric, she is a wife, mother, and successful businesswoman. From her net worth and marriage to British businessman George Farmer to her expanding family, here's everything you need to know about the right-wing media personality.

A Fortune Built on Controversy: Candace Owens' Net Worth

Owens has amassed an estimated £3.9 million ($5 million), largely through her media presence, political commentary, book sales, and podcasting, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Much of her earnings come from her role at The Daily Wire, where she hosts the talk show Candace, a platform for her conservative viewpoints. Owens, who initially identified as a liberal, made a dramatic shift to conservatism in 2016, later becoming an outspoken supporter of Donald Trump.

Her 2020 book, Blackout: How Black America Can Make Its Second Escape from the Democrat Plantation, became a bestseller, while her 2022 documentary, The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM, further cemented her reputation as a divisive figure in American politics.

The Man Behind the Firebrand: Who is George Farmer?

Owens is married to George Farmer, a British businessman and former chairman of Turning Point UK, a conservative advocacy group. The couple met in 2018, got engaged after just 17 days, and married eight months later at Trump Winery in Virginia, per People.

Farmer, the son of Lord Michael Farmer, a British peer and former Conservative Party treasurer, hails from a wealthy background. His father made his fortune through metal trading as the founder of the Metal & Commodity Company Ltd.

While Farmer keeps a lower profile than his wife, he briefly served as the CEO of Parler, a conservative social media platform that gained traction among Trump supporters. However, after reports linked the platform to coordination of the January 6 Capitol riots, Parler was removed from major tech platforms, and Farmer later stepped down.

The couple frequently discuss their faith, traditional values, and opposition to progressive policies, presenting themselves as champions of family and conservatism.

A Growing Family: Candace Owens' Children

Owens and Farmer have embraced family life, welcoming their first child, a son, in January 2021, followed by a daughter, Louise Marie Farmer, in July 2022. Their third child, another son named Max, was born in November 2023.

Now, the couple is expecting their fourth child, with Owens revealing the news in January 2025 during an episode of her Candace podcast, according to Yahoo Entertainment.

"Yes, I am pregnant again... or still pregnant," she joked. "I feel like it's not an announcement anymore. It would be an announcement if I were not pregnant!"

Owens has spoken candidly about how motherhood has reshaped her political views, reinforcing her belief in conservative values.

"In a way, pregnancy has better focused me," she told The Daily Wire in 2022. "These debates are no longer just political for me—they're personal. The stakes seem much higher when you are starting a family."

She has also shared deeply personal moments, including hearing her baby's heartbeat for the first time. "I'll never forget the moment I heard my baby's heartbeat at 11 weeks. It instantly brought tears to my eyes... In that moment, all the political rhetoric just fades away."

Faith, Politics, and Family

Owens remains a polarising figure in American politics, known for her strong opinions on race, feminism, trans rights, climate change, and immigration. She has dismissed systemic racism, called feminism a scam, and opposed abortion rights, claiming that progressive policies undermine traditional family structures.

Despite criticism, Owens continues to grow her social media presence, amassing millions of followers and expanding her influence through books, media appearances, and speaking engagements.

Whether loved or loathed, Candace Owens is unapologetically vocal, and with a fourth child on the way, she shows no signs of stepping out of the spotlight.