Tulisa Contostavlos has been a prominent figure in British pop culture for over a decade, rising to fame as part of the hip-hop group N-Dubz nd later as a judge on The X Factor UK. However, her journey has been anything but smooth, marked by high-profile scandals, health battles, and career reinventions. With her reappearance on I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!, here's a comprehensive look at Tulisa's life, career, and controversies.

N-Dubz to The X Factor: Tulisa's Meteoric Rise

Tulisa's journey into the spotlight began as a member of N-Dubz, a hip-hop trio she formed with her cousin Dappy and childhood friend Fazer. Emerging from London's underground music scene in the early 2000s, N-Dubz gained mainstream success until 2010 with chart-topping hits like Strong Again, Playing with Fire, and We Dance On. According to Daily Mail, the group reunited in 2022 after an 11-year hiatus, releasing new music and embarking on a sold-out UK arena tour. Their comeback single, Charmer, and their album, Timeless, showcased their enduring appeal.

In 2011, Tulisa reached new heights when she joined The X Factor UK as a judge, replacing Cheryl Cole. Her mentoring skills shone as she guided Little Mix to victory, making them the first girl group to win the competition. Despite her success on the show, Tulisa chose not to return after two seasons, citing personal struggles and an increasingly toxic relationship with fame. "I wasn't in the right headspace to continue," she admitted in a Mirror interview . "I needed to take a step back and focus on myself."

Scandals That Rocked Her Career

The Sex Tape Leak

In 2012, Tulisa's life was upended when a sex tape featuring her and her ex-boyfriend Justin Edwards (MC Ultra) leaked online. Edwards initially denied involvement but later admitted to releasing the footage, according to Mirror. The scandal erupted at the height of her X Factor fame, leaving Tulisa devastated.

"It felt like my world was ending," Tulisa revealed on the So Right It's Wrong podcast. "It was like a form of virtual rape. The shame, the judgment—it was unbearable." The incident became one of the first high-profile revenge porn cases in the UK, although legal measures at the time offered limited recourse.

The "Fake Sheikh" Drugs Sting

In 2013, Tulisa was accused of brokering a cocaine deal after falling victim to a sting operation by News of the World journalist Mazher Mahmood, the "Fake Sheikh." As reported by Mirror, Mahmood posed as a wealthy film producer and claimed Tulisa arranged for him to purchase drugs. However, during the trial, it was revealed that Mahmood had tampered with evidence. The case collapsed, and Mahmood was later jailed for perverting the course of justice.

"This wasn't just about me; it was about exposing corruption," Tulisa said after the trial. "I was targeted and manipulated, but I refused to let it destroy me."

Assault and Drink-Driving Convictions

In 2013, Tulisa was convicted of assault following an altercation with blogger Vas J Morgan at V Festival. She denied the charges but was fined £3,000. Reflecting on the incident, she said, "I let my emotions get the better of me. It's something I regret deeply."

In 2016, Tulisa pleaded guilty to drink-driving after crashing her Ferrari in north London. She received a 15-month driving ban and a fine. "It was a wake-up call," she admitted. "I knew I had to make changes in my life."

A Battle Against Health Challenges

Tulisa has faced significant health challenges in recent years, including a diagnosis of Bell's palsy in 2020. The neurological condition causes temporary facial paralysis and has profoundly impacted her appearance and confidence, as detailed by the Daily Mail.

"I'd wake up and not recognise myself in the mirror," Tulisa said. "The swelling, the pain—it was debilitating." She revealed that the condition was exacerbated by chronic cysts and other immune disorders, leading her to initially turn to fillers to manage her appearance. After complications, she decided to remove the fillers and embrace her natural look.

Tulisa has also been candid about the cruel trolling she's faced due to her appearance. "People can be so harsh," she shared in the Daily Mail interview. "They don't realise the battles you're fighting behind closed doors."

Net Worth and Ambitions Beyond Music

Tulisa's estimated net worth stands at $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Beyond her music and television career, she has ambitious plans to enter the property market. "I want to create themed rentals inspired by my favourite fantasy genres, like Game of Thrones and Lord of the Rings," she said in an interview. "It's a way to combine my passions with a new business venture."

On the other hand, Tulisa's participation in I'm A Celebrity marks her return to mainstream TV. While some view the show as a career boost, Tulisa insists her motivations are personal. "This isn't about fame," she said. "It's about pushing myself out of my comfort zone and showing people the real me."

She hopes the experience will change public perceptions. "I've been through so much, but I'm still standing," she said. "I want people to see my strength and resilience."