Eric Dane has captivated audiences for years, from his 'McSteamy' days on Grey's Anatomy to his recent work in Euphoria. But beyond his on-screen charm, there's a story of personal strength and resilience as Dane recently revealed that he was diagnosed with ALS.

Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE, Eric Dane shared his ALS condition. 'I have been diagnosed with ALS. I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter,' he said. 'I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to set of Euphoria next week,' the 52-year-old actor added. 'I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time.'

While Dane's recent health news has brought him into the spotlight, many are also curious about the actor's life beyond his diagnosis. Who is Eric Dane, and who is the woman who stands beside him?

Who Is Eric Dane

Dane is a familiar face to many thanks to his prominent roles in hit television shows like 'Grey's Anatomy,' 'The Last Ship,' and the more recent 'Euphoria.' Fans may also recall his time on 'Charmed.' His film work includes appearances in 'X-Men: The Last Stand,' 'Marley & Me,' 'Burlesque,' and 'Redeeming Love,' showcasing his range as an actor.

Born in San Francisco on 9 November 1972, Eric Dane's early life was marked by tragedy. At the age of seven, he lost his father, William, to gun violence. He and his younger brother were raised by their mother, observing the Jewish faith, and both celebrated their Bar Mitzvahs. He has a net worth of $7 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Dane attended Sequoia High School in Redwood City during his teenage years and, later, San Mateo High School. He was active in sports, playing on the varsity water polo team. His path to acting began after participating in a high school production of 'All My Sons.'

Marriage And Family

Dane and actress/model Rebecca Gayheart married in late 2004 and welcomed two daughters together. Their marriage ended in 2018, with the divorce citing irreconcilable differences.

Dane and Rebecca gained unwanted attention when a private video involving them and Kari Ann Peniche, a former beauty queen, was released publicly. Dane's journey has included struggles with both substance use and mental health.

He entered a California treatment facility in 2011 to address a prescription drug dependency. Then, in 2017, he shared his experience with depression publicly. His openness about these personal challenges, now alongside his ALS diagnosis, underscores the importance of understanding this condition and recognising its potential signs.

Understanding ALS

ALS, or Lou Gehrig's disease, is a rare and progressive condition that leads to muscle paralysis. It often begins with muscle twitching or weakness in a limb and can progress to slurred speech. As the Mayo Clinic points out, ALS targets the nerve cells that control muscle function, causing a progressive decline in a person's ability to speak, eat, move, and breathe independently.

Currently, there's no known cure for ALS, and the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) reports that the typical life expectancy post-diagnosis is three to five years. However, it's important to note that some individuals live much longer, even for decades.

Notable individuals such as Aaron Lazar, John Driskell Hopkins, Eric Stevens, Joe Bonsall, Roberta Flack, Kenneth Mitchell, and Stephen Hawking, have received an ALS diagnosis. With such a range of people affected, it's essential to know the possible signs of ALS.

Progressive Symptom Development

The symptoms of ALS are unique to each person, depending on which nerve cells are impacted. Generally, though, ALS begins with muscle weakness that steadily progresses. Here are some symptoms that might indicate ALS:

Difficulty with walking or everyday tasks.

Frequent tripping or falls.

Weakness in the legs, feet, or ankles.

Clumsiness or weakness in the hands.

Changes in speech, such as slurring or difficulty swallowing.

Muscle cramps and twitching, particularly in the arms, shoulders, and tongue.

Uncontrollable crying, laughing, or yawning.

Changes in thinking or behaviour.

The onset of ALS is often observed in the hands, feet, arms, or legs, and the disease then spreads. As more nerve cells are lost, muscles weaken, eventually interfering with chewing, swallowing, speaking, and breathing.

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a rare neurological disease that primarily affects the nerve cells (neurons) responsible for controlling voluntary muscle movement (those muscles we choose to move). Voluntary muscles produce movements like chewing, walking, and talking. pic.twitter.com/gL1ndSQYsE — TA✨ (@DrPharmDMDTh) November 8, 2022

In most cases, individuals with ALS do not experience pain, whether in the early or later stages. Furthermore, the disease generally does not affect bladder control or the senses of taste, smell, touch, and hearing. Early and accurate diagnosis is crucial for managing the disease and providing support.

Diagnosing ALS

As the Cleveland Clinic notes, healthcare providers perform a physical and neurological exam along with specific tests to diagnose ALS. It's important to know that diagnosing ALS is a process, often requiring multiple appointments with your provider or specialists.

Your provider will order several tests to understand your symptoms and their effects better. Given that ALS symptoms can mimic those of other diseases, these multiple examinations and tests are crucial for a correct diagnosis.

Living With ALS

While there's no cure to undo the damage ALS causes to motor neurons, treatments are available to slow symptom progression and enhance your overall well-being. To help manage ALS, your care team might recommend the following:

Medications to address specific symptoms.

Therapies or rehabilitation to maintain function.

Nutritional support to ensure proper intake.

Breathing support to assist with respiratory needs.

As ALS progresses, your treatment plan will likely evolve, requiring different or additional options. Moreover, you can access supportive care to help you live as comfortably and independently as you can throughout the progression of the disease.