Phoenix Ikner, a 20-year-old political science student at Florida State University, is at the centre of a national tragedy and a growing criminal investigation following a deadly shooting on the university's Tallahassee campus. Two people were killed and six others injured when Ikner allegedly opened fire using a firearm registered to his mother, a long-serving deputy with the Leon County Sheriff's Office. The incident has shocked the community and brought renewed scrutiny to issues around gun access, extremism and mental health.

A Troubled Upbringing

Ikner, originally named Christian Gunnar Eriksen, endured a tumultuous childhood. According to court documents, his biological mother, Anne-Mari Eriksen, kidnapped him in March 2015 during a bitter custody battle and fled to Norway without the consent of his father, Christopher Ikner. Despite having joint custody, Eriksen was prohibited from taking the child abroad without prior notification. She was later arrested at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and sentenced to 200 days in jail for illegally removing a child from Florida.

Phoenix, who reportedly suffered from developmental delays, ADHD and a growth hormone disorder, was 10 at the time. The stress from his early years is believed to have left long-lasting psychological scars. In 2020, he legally changed his name to Phoenix Ikner and later joined the Leon County Sheriff's Office Youth Advisory Council. His mother, Deputy Jessica Ikner, had served for 18 years and was also a school resource officer.

Far-Right Views And Social Isolation

Although described by some peers as cheerful and engaged, others noted deeply disturbing behaviours. According to NBC News and The Independent, Ikner was expelled from a political discourse club due to his white supremacist views and offensive remarks. One classmate from Tallahassee State College recounted that Ikner said Rosa Parks was "in the wrong" and frequently made derogatory comments about Black people. His rhetoric reportedly disturbed students to the point where some stopped attending the club altogether.

One student told USA Today: "I remember thinking this man should not have access to firearms. His mother was a cop, and Florida doesn't have very strong red flag laws."

Timeline Of The Shooting

The shooting unfolded around midday on 17 April 2025, prompting a lockdown at FSU. Witnesses reported seeing a man in an orange T-shirt firing from an orange Hummer outside the student union building. Gunfire sent students fleeing and hiding across campus, many abandoning personal items in the rush to safety.

One eyewitness reported hearing 15 shots. Police confronted the gunman, who did not comply with commands and was shot before being taken into custody. He was hospitalised for his injuries.

Authorities have not yet identified a motive for the attack. Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell confirmed Ikner had invoked his right to remain silent.

Who Were The Victims?

The identities of the deceased have not been made public, but police stated they were not FSU students. Six others were taken to Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare, where they were treated for serious injuries. The hospital released a statement assuring the public that they were providing the highest level of care.

Family Fallout And Public Backlash

Ikner's biological mother, Anne-Mari Eriksen, posted a now-deleted Facebook message blaming Christopher and Jessica Ikner for poor communication. She also lashed out at media coverage, expressing sympathy for the victims and their families.

Meanwhile, the incident has reignited debates on access to firearms, especially within law enforcement families, and has raised questions over mental health intervention and online extremism.

Ikner is currently under police custody in hospital. Authorities continue to investigate the incident, which has left a community devastated and a nation grappling with difficult questions around gun violence and ideological radicalisation.