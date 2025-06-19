Scottish keyboardist James 'Jim' Prime has passed away at 64. He was best known for his work with the band Deacon Blue, who confirmed his death via an X post. This has since prompted tributes from bandmates, fans, and fellow musicians across the United Kingdom.

Here are quick facts about James Prime's life, musical career, and legacy.

Who Was James 'Jim' Prime?

James Prime was born in Kilmarnock, East Ayrshire in Scotland on 3 November 1960. His career began when he was 20 years old, working as a session musician for Altered Images. He was part of their tour in the United States in 1980.

In 1985, he was a core member and founder of Deacon Blue, a Scottish pop-rock band. Other members included Lorraine McIntosh on vocals, Dougie Vipond on drums, Gregor Philip on guitar, and Lewis Gordon on bass.

Jim was known for setting the pace or mood for their songs with how he plays. He was a pivotal part in developing the group's sound. This translated into notable success as Deacon Blue got twelve UK top 40 singles.

Their rise to fame is credited to hits like Dignity and Real Gone Kid. On top of these, they also had two UK number 1 albums. Aside from his time in the band, he was also a music lecturer at the University of the West of Scotland.

Suffice it to say, his tributes were well-deserved as an artist, colleague, and mentor for aspiring musicians and producers.

Dear friends, We announce with great sadness that our brother James Prime passed away this morning after a short struggle with cancer. Thank you so much for the messages of support that you shared over the last two weeks, they meant so much to Jim, his family & us. With love, DBx pic.twitter.com/Db2wCkbEIj — Deacon Blue (@deaconbluemusic) June 19, 2025

Cause of Death

Deacon Blue confirmed that Jim passed away after 'a short struggle with cancer' as mentioned in an X post. Jim's passing was the outcome of a previous update by the band.

Last week, the band shared a statement on Instagram.

'Dear friends, we wanted to share some news with you about our brother, Jim. Unfortunately, he is seriously ill and undergoing care in hospital. We would like you to join us in wishing him well and to share our love with him.'

The band continued, saying 'We spoke to Jim yesterday about Deacon Blue's plans for the rest of the year, and he encouraged us to continue with love in our hearts and with his full blessing that the shows go ahead, even if it means replacing the irreplaceable James Miller Prime for the time being.'

'Together with Jim's family, we want to thank all the nurses, doctors and ICU staff for their ongoing care, professionalism and compassion. With love, Ricky, Lorraine, Dougie, Gregor, Lewis and Tom.'

Now, the band has responded to replies to Jim's passing. 'Thank you so much for the messages of support that you shared over the last two weeks, they meant so much to Jim, his family and us. With love, Deacon Blue.'

Not long after, tributes poured in from fans of the band. Jim's live performances and contributions to the music industry had a lasting impact.

James Prime leaves behind a legacy that spans nearly four decades of music. As a performer and educator, his influence on both fans and students will not be forgotten.