Kevin Franke, the estranged husband of convicted child abuser Ruby Franke, has drawn public attention following his recent interviews.

Ruby, 43, a former parenting influencer, was sentenced to between four and 30 years in prison for abusing two of her six children. Her business partner, mental health counsellor Jodi Hildebrandt, 55, received the same sentence after pleading guilty to four counts of child abuse.

Kevin, 46, was married to Ruby for over two decades, and despite her crimes, his feelings for her have not entirely faded. In a recent interview, he spoke candidly about his emotions and his role—or lack thereof—during the abuse.

Here's a closer look at Kevin, his life, his relationship with Ruby, and how he has navigated the fallout of the scandal.

Who is Kevin Franke?

Kevin Franke is reportedly an engineering consultant and academic. Reports suggest that he has worked in geotechnical and earthquake engineering, focusing on educational content at Brigham Young University.

According to reports, Kevin also ran a YouTube Office Hours channel where he shared educational material on engineering.

However, despite his professional background, Kevin's personal life has put him under the media spotlight due to his marriage to Ruby Franke. Now, social media has turned its gun towards Kevin, raising questions about his role during the abuse of their children at the hands of their mother.

How Did Kevin and Ruby Franke Meet?

According to reports, Kevin first met Ruby in August 2000 and formed an instant connection. Ruby had many suitors, and to gain her affection, Kevin competed against five men and finally succeeded. Kevin proposed to her in October 2000, and the two were married by December. Their relationship was long and appeared successful, with the couple building a family of six children.

For a long time, Ruby documented their family life on her 8 Passengers YouTube channel, where they offered parenting advice to thousands of followers. What seemed like a fairytale was much darker behind the scenes.

What Role Did Kevin Franke Play During the Abuse?

A complex and significant question which has come up is about Kevin's involvement in abuse that occurred in Franke's household.

Ruby Franke was arrested in August 2023 and later sentenced to prison for aggravated child abuse after one of her children escaped from a home where they had been subjected to extreme neglect and mistreatment. In a 2023 docuseries, Kevin Franke stated that he was unaware of the extent of the abuse. 'I was the last line of defence for these children,' Kevin Franke said, 'and I packed my bags and walked away.'

However, in his recent interviews, Kevin has admitted that he still loves Ruby but condemns her actions. 'Because I believe it, and I do still love her. But that doesn't mean that I'm not as angry as can be at her,' he said.

But the question here is why he was not more aware or proactive in stopping the abuse remains unanswered. Some have questioned his presence within the family, given that he and Ruby reportedly had lived separately for over a year by her arrest.

In 25 March 2024, prosecutors released Kevin's interview to investigators wherein he spoke of restrictions in their home. 'There were all these rules now placed on me, like I can leave when I want but I couldn't come back until Ruby gave me permission. I couldn't come into the kitchen to eat until Ruby gave me permission and the upstairs where Jodi was was completely offline. I couldn't go upstairs anymore in my own house. And Ruby would dictate all of the terms of how our interactions would be, when we would talk. And that was hard.'

In February 2025, Kevin regretted allowing his family to be exploited through YouTube when addressing the House Business, Labor, and Commerce Committee. 'Vlogging my family, putting my children into public social media, was wrong, and I regret it every day,' he confessed.

Why Did Kevin Franke File for Divorce?

Kevin Franke filed for divorce in late 2023, just a few months after Ruby was arrested and charged with multiple counts of child abuse.

According to reports, the couple separated for more than a year before the divorce proceedings began. Kevin's lawyer said he had hoped to resolve their issues and keep the family together, but the events surrounding Ruby's arrest led him to decide to file for divorce.

Has Kevin Franke Stayed in Touch with Ruby?

Despite being estranged from Ruby, Kevin has received letters from her while in prison. While speaking to People magazine, Kevin said, 'The last letter that I received from her from prison was maybe in March or April of last year.' Kevin has clarified that he no longer wishes to maintain contact. 'I didn't like what she was saying,' he said. 'And then I requested the Department of Corrections to ask her to stop writing me.'

While he admits his continued affection for Ruby, Kevin wants to move on. 'There are some bridges that you just can't cross and then come back. She burned the bridges so I'm moving on. And I'm going to do what's best for my children, for my family, and for myself, and that's not going to include her,' he said.