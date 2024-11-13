President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Pete Hegseth, a Fox News personality and former Army National Guard officer, as his next Secretary of Defense. Known for his conservative views and military background, Hegseth's public profile is equally marked by his career achievements, financial success, and complex personal life. Here's a closer look at Hegseth's background, personal affairs, and financial profile as he steps into this critical national security role.

Military Service and Conservative Media Career

Hegseth's journey into the public eye began with his military service and conservative media career. An infantry officer with deployments to Guantanamo Bay, Iraq, and Afghanistan, Hegseth earned two Bronze Stars and developed a reputation as a strong supporter of US troops. According to Times Now, Hegseth's media presence began in 2014 when he joined Fox News as a contributor. He later became a co-host on Fox & Friends Weekend, where he quickly became a favourite among conservative viewers for his strong stances on issues like foreign policy and veterans' affairs.

Trump has commended Hegseth's commitment to the military and conservative values, saying, "Pete has spent his entire life as a Warrior for the Troops and for the Country," per Fox News. Trump added that with Hegseth leading the Department of Defense, "America's enemies are on notice—our military will be great again, and America will never back down."

A Personal Life in the Public Eye

Hegseth's personal life has drawn considerable media attention. His first marriage to Meredith Schwarz ended in 2009, and he married his second wife, Samantha Deering, in 2010. During his marriage to Deering, Hegseth began an affair with Fox News executive producer Jennifer Rauchet. This affair led to the birth of a daughter in 2017, prompting his divorce from Deering that same month. Hegseth and Rauchet later married in 2019.

The divorce settlement reportedly involved a substantial financial payout. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Hegseth paid his ex-wife $2 million in a lump sum and agreed to an annual alimony of $500,000. Rauchet, who continues to work as a producer at Fox News, has three children from a previous marriage.

Financial Profile: Net Worth and Assets

Hegseth's financial standing is substantial, with an estimated net worth of $6 million. During his tenure at Fox News, Hegseth reportedly earned an annual salary of $5 million. Now, as Secretary of Defense, his salary will adjust to the federal standard of $246,400 per year, according to ABC News.

In addition to his income from Fox News, Hegseth has garnered earnings through his published books. Titles like American Crusade: Our Fight to Stay Free and Modern Warriors have contributed to his wealth. His real estate holdings include a 9,000-square-foot home in Goodlettsville, Tennessee, which he purchased in 2022 for $3.4 million.

Political Advocacy and Controversies

Beyond his television role, Hegseth has been an active conservative advocate. He previously led Concerned Veterans for America, an advocacy group backed by conservative billionaires Charles and David Koch, where he pushed for veterans' healthcare reform and increased privatization. His views often align with conservative principles, and his strong stance has led to frequent clashes with Democrats, especially on topics like LGBTQ rights, foreign policy, and veterans' services.

Hegseth's commentary has sometimes sparked controversy. According to Times Now, in 2020, he remarked that Democrats were "rooting for coronavirus to spread," a statement many criticised as inflammatory. He has also encouraged a hardline approach toward Iran, once stating that he "didn't care about Iranian cultural sites," sparking criticism for seemingly disregarding cultural preservation.

New Role as Secretary of Defense

With his transition from television host to Secretary of Defense, Hegseth's lack of senior-level defense experience has raised questions among analysts. According to the Center for Strategic and International Studies, Hegseth's experience as a junior officer may fall short of the strategic oversight required for the position.

However, Trump values Hegseth's loyalty and conservative stance, factors that have solidified his role in the administration's national security team. According to ABC News, his appointment underscores Trump's commitment to having a "true believer in America First" at the helm of national security.