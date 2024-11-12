South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has faced intense criticism since revealing in her memoir, No Going Back: The Truth on What's Wrong With Politics and How We Move America Forward, that she killed her dog Cricket and later her family's goat. This revelation, shared amidst her defence of "tough decisions," has stirred controversy and even divided her supporters.

Controversial Revelation Meets Public Outcry

According to USA Today, Noem shared that she shot Cricket, a 14-month-old dog, after it repeatedly misbehaved, attacked a neighbour's chickens, and posed a "danger" to her children. In her book, she admits she "hated that dog" and describes it as "untrainable" and "worthless." This blunt language has shocked readers and triggered backlash from the public, which Noem has met with defiance, saying, "I'm not sorry...I did what I thought was right as a parent."

Noem's continued defence of her actions has only intensified the story. As she told CBS's Face the Nation, "It's not about whether I love dogs. It's about protecting my kids." During this interview, she also joked about President Biden's dog Commander, who was removed from the White House for biting incidents, saying, "Commander, say hello to Cricket for me."

The Goat Incident and Ongoing Criticism

In her memoir, Noem also shared the incident involving her family's goat, an animal she called "filthy" and "nasty." According to her account, the uncastrated goat would chase her children, often knocking them down and covering them in an odour. She decided to kill the goat on the same day as Cricket, describing her action as necessary to protect her family.

This narrative has made some of her own associates uncomfortable. In the book, Noem recounts that her uncle and construction workers who witnessed her actions were visibly disturbed. "The guys said you came barreling into the yard with your truck, took a gun and the dog over the hill, and came back without her," she recalls her uncle saying. "They were so spooked they went back to work quickly."

Amid the Controversy, Noem Tapped for DHS Role

Despite the fallout, Noem's political trajectory continues upward. President-elect Donald Trump has recently chosen Noem as his next Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), according to CNN. With this role, Noem is set to lead a sprawling agency overseeing immigration enforcement, federal emergency response, and border security.

Noem's appointment is seen as a move by Trump to place loyalists in key roles to push his hardline immigration agenda. Her long-standing support of Trump's policies aligns with his priorities. "Trump values loyalty, and Noem's consistent alignment with his views makes her an ideal pick," a source close to Trump's team told CNN.