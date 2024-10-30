A New York mother tragically jumped off Niagara Falls with her two young children on Monday evening, leaving no survivors in a disturbing incident that echoes a similar tragedy from earlier this year.

According to the New York State Police, the woman, identified as 33-year-old Chianti Means, reportedly climbed over the protective rail on Luna Island, a scenic overlook above the falls with a nearly 200-foot drop. Authorities responded around 9 p.m., later confirming that the fatal jump appeared intentional. Officials stated that the circumstances of the tragedy remain under investigation, though no further details have been released.

Rescue Operations Continue

Emergency teams have continued efforts to recover the bodies of Means and her two children, 9-year-old Roman Rossman and 5-month-old Mecca Means, but as of Wednesday, search teams had yet to locate them. The New York State Park Police Unmanned Aircraft Systems, NYSPP Marine Patrol, NYSP Aviation, Underwater Recovery Unit, Niagara Falls Police Department and Niagara Charter Schools are reportedly assisting in the investigation.

Means, who worked as a counsellor for domestic violence survivors and had graduated from school in nearby Buffalo, is remembered by family and friends as a kind and beloved figure. Heartfelt tributes poured in on social media. Friend Niesha Eukeya saying "You really never know what anybody is going through..." and another friend, Mich Molina, saying that she was "sick to her stomach" and could not process the immense pain of losing Chianti.

Previous Incident Echoes Latest Tragedy

This heartbreaking event is the second in recent years to occur at Niagara Falls involving a mother and her child. In February 2023, a mother visiting from Illinois took a similar leap with her 5-year-old son from a spot further downstream in the gorge. Reports from LBC News noted that while the mother did not survive, her son managed to survive a 90-foot drop by landing on an icy section below. State Park Police Captain Chris Rola, who led rescue operations at the time, described the challenging icy terrain that made rescue efforts difficult. Thanks to swift action from responders, the young boy was stabilised and airlifted to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for severe injuries.

Calls for Safety and Mental Health Awareness

While Niagara Falls is a world-famous tourist destination, recent tragedies have raised concerns about visitor safety and mental health resources. The overlook at Luna Island, which offers breathtaking views on the American side of the falls, also poses a significant risk due to its height and proximity to powerful waters. These recent incidents highlight the complex challenges of conducting rescue operations in the area, which often involve difficult terrain and treacherous conditions.

Local authorities and park officials are likely to assess current safety measures in the wake of these events, as calls for stronger protections and support for mental health services increase. The recent deaths at Niagara Falls have left the community shaken, sparking conversations on how best to support individuals in distress and prevent future tragedies at the iconic landmark.