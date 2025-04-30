Robert De Niro's daughter, Airyn, has publicly come out as a transgender woman at the age of 29.

The daughter of De Niro and actress Toukie Smith, Airyn has largely kept her life private but recently shared her story, highlighting her career as an actress and model, and her current studies to become a mental health counsellor.

Quick facts about Airyn De Niro: age, family, and career

Airyn was born on 10 October 1995 and has chosen to keep her family life largely private, a decision she credits to her parents' wishes for a normal childhood. She describes herself as an actress, model, and is currently studying to be a mental health counsellor.

Her career ambitions and personal journey intertwine, reflecting her desire to help others while forging her own path.

Coming out in a very public way

On 29 April 2025, Airyn sat down for an interview with Them magazine, where she announced her transition. 'Maybe it's not too late for me,' she said, reflecting on her late 20s as a pivotal moment in her life. Her decision was influenced by seeing Halle Bailey in the recent live-action version of The Little Mermaid. She shared that watching Bailey's portrayal inspired her to take steps towards embracing her true self.

She explained that her first appointment at a Black hair salon — after seeing Halle Bailey's locks — marked a key turning point. 'A lot of who I am is connected to Black culture, and I felt more proud of my Blackness through this process,' she said. Her story illustrates how representation can encourage others to find courage in their own identities.

The journey and the obstacles

Airyn revealed she began hormone therapy in November 2024. Her path has not been without difficulties. She recounted facing harsh comments from some gay men, who she said were 'ruthless and mean,' and a constant struggle with societal beauty standards. Growing up, she was often told she was 'too much of something or not enough of something,' whether that was size, race, or gender expression. 'It was never just, 'You're just right, just the way you are,' she commented.

Airyn expressed gratitude for her parents' decision to keep her out of the spotlight, allowing her to develop her identity privately. 'They wanted me to have as much of a normal childhood as possible,' she said.

Growing Up Out of Sight

Airyn's childhood was characterised by a desire to stay away from fame's glare. Despite her family's fame, she was encouraged to carve her own path. 'My dad was very big on us finding our own sort of path,' she told Them. Her mother, Toukie Smith, also played a role in nurturing her individuality and privacy.

Her father, Robert De Niro, has long been recognised as an ally of the LGBTQ+ community. In 2016, he was honoured with GLAAD's Excellence in Media Award, and he has spoken openly about his support for diversity and inclusion.

His support, along with her mother's backing, has been crucial in her decision to live authentically. She acknowledges that her parents wanted her to keep her transition private, but she also expresses gratitude for their understanding.

She emphasised the importance of representation, saying, 'Trans women being honest and open, especially in public spaces like social media, makes me think I can start my own journey.' Her hope is that by sharing her story, she can inspire others who might feel hesitant or unsure about their own identities.

What's Next for Airyn?

Aside from her personal life, Airyn is pursuing a career in acting and modelling, and mental health. Her decision to become a mental health counsellor was motivated by the realisation that many in her community face mental health challenges. 'People of colour and queer people definitely need more support,' she said. Her ambition is to contribute positively to a community that often lacks sufficient resources.

Airyn De Niro's coming out as transgender at 29 is a moment of personal liberation and public visibility. Her story reflects not just her own path but also a wider shift towards recognising and respecting diverse identities in all spheres of life. By sharing her journey, she hopes to encourage others to see that it's never too late to start living authentically.