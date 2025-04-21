Two young German women say their dream holiday turned into a nightmare after they were detained, interrogated, and deported by US authorities shortly after landing in Hawaii.

Charlotte Pohl, 19, and Maria Lepere, 18, flew into Honolulu with plans to explore the island before continuing on to California and Costa Rica. However, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers flagged the pair when they revealed they had no hotel bookings or fixed itinerary for their five-week stay.

According to reports, the two women were accused of intending to work illegally and were held in custody overnight. They were allegedly strip searched, subjected to full-body scans, dressed in green prison uniforms, and forced to sleep on mouldy mattresses in a deportation holding centre. The pair later requested to be deported to Japan rather than return immediately to Germany.

Germany's Foreign Office later issued a reminder to citizens that even with an ESTA travel authorisation, entry into the United States is not guaranteed. Immigration officers retain full discretion at the border.

String Of Foreign Nationals Deported From The US

Their ordeal is not isolated. Canadian actress Jasmine Mooney, 35, was detained for nearly two weeks by US immigration officials in March after attempting to enter the US from Mexico. She claimed the experience was akin to being 'kidnapped' and held in 'cold and crowded' cells, describing the conditions as 'unjust' in an interview with ABC10.

Similarly, Lucas Sielaff, 25, a German national travelling with his American fiancée, was detained for 16 days after allegedly violating terms of his tourist permit. Despite holding a valid visa, he was shackled and locked up in an overcrowded detention centre before being allowed to return to Germany.

Another German traveller, tattoo artist Jessica Brösche, 26, was arrested in San Diego while attempting to cross the border on foot under the ESTA waiver programme. Officials suspected her of previously working illegally in the country due to her tattooing equipment. She spent over a week in solitary confinement, she told media, before being deported.

British backpacker Becky Burke, 28, was also held for 19 days at a Washington State facility in February. Her father claimed on Facebook that she was detained over visa issues and transported to the airport in 'leg chains, waist chains and handcuffs'.

Travel Warnings Pile Up As US Entry Rules Tighten

The incidents have prompted several nations to update travel advisories for citizens heading to the United States. Germany warned that even with approved documentation, final entry is always at the discretion of US border officers. The advisory also addressed challenges faced by non-binary and transgender travellers, as the US now requires applicants to list their 'biological sex at birth'.

Canada added a new registration requirement for citizens staying in the US for over 30 days, while France advised travellers to consult consulates before travelling and flagged executive orders targeting transgender individuals.

Finland, Denmark, Portugal, and Ireland have echoed similar warnings, especially for LGBTQ+ travellers and those with non-traditional passport gender markers.

The United Kingdom also revised its US travel advisory, stating that entry rules are now being 'strictly enforced' and encouraged travellers to check requirements thoroughly before departure.

Tourism To The US Declines Amid Controversy

The surge in travel warnings appears to be impacting US tourism. According to the International Trade Administration, overseas travel to the United States dropped by 12 per cent last month compared to March 2024.

Australia-based Intrepid Travel reported a softening in demand, particularly from Europe and the Middle East. CEO James Thornton attributed the decline in part to the polarising policies of the current US administration, stating that many travellers are 'thinking twice' before booking holidays to America.

Meanwhile, Statistics Canada noted that Canadian visits to the US decreased in February, with arrivals by air down by 2.4 per cent and by car down 23 per cent. Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has since encouraged citizens to explore domestic destinations instead, citing economic benefits and safety.

Despite the controversy, some travel firms insist that the US remains a 'highly desirable destination'. Yet for many international visitors, the risk of detention and deportation is becoming too high a price to pay for a holiday.