The iconic Slayer is back, and she has a fresh face! Ryan Keira Armstrong has been tapped to lead the highly anticipated 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' reboot.

While the news has fans buzzing, many are eager to learn more about the talented young actress wielding the stake.

Ryan has claimed the role of the new vampire hunter in the forthcoming 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' reimagining. She will play the main character in the pilot episode alongside the returning actress Sarah Michelle Gellar.

According to IMDb, the initial episode was first revealed on Hulu this past February. Specific story information is currently unknown, but reports previously indicated the pilot would centre on a different slayer, with Gellar making regular appearances as Buffy.

Meet The New Slayer: Ryan Kiera Armstrong

Although the precise storyline is secret, insiders mentioned the pilot will highlight a different slayer, with Gellar showing up regularly as Buffy. For those unfamiliar with the Buffy world, the initial series was broadcast in 1997 after being transformed from a 1992 film.

It centred on Buffy Summers (Sarah) as she fought vampires, demons, and various supernatural disorders. The program continued for seven seasons and also featured Alyson Hannigan and David Boreanaz, among others.

So, who is the captivating young talent stepping into these big shoes, and what journey led her to this iconic role? Here's a glimpse into everything you need to know about Ryan Kiera Armstrong!

Ryan Kiera Armstrong Revealed As The Next Slayer

In May 2025, exciting news broke that Ryan would play the main character in the upcoming show, along with Sarah. The confirmation arrived directly from Sarah's Instagram, where she posted a heartwarming video of her sharing the information with Ryan.

'From the moment I saw Ryan's audition, I knew there was only one girl that I wanted by my side,' Sarah wrote in the caption. 'To have that kind of emotional intelligence, and talent, at such a young age is truly a gift. The bonus is that her smile lights up even the darkest room.'

Although Ryan's character's name hasn't been formally announced, TVLine mentioned that the fresh Slayer is potentially called Nova—a clever and considerate adolescent. (That information could be altered!)

Meet Ryan's Family

Born on 10 March 2010, Ryan is now 15-years-old and a Pisces. Her parents, Dr Berta Bacic and actor Dean Armstrong, hail from Canada. She is the youngest of five children.

A Budding Career

Even at a young age, Ryan boasts a remarkable list of acting credits. Her career began at seven, and she has delivered memorable performances in productions like 'Anne with an E,' 'Black Widow,' 'The Tomorrow War,' and 'American Horror Story.' More recently, she entered the Star Wars galaxy with a role in Disney+'s 'Skeleton Crew.'

Armstrong's Modelling and Other Projects

Beyond the screen, Armstrong also works as a model. She has been featured in a Zara advertisement and played a leading role in The Green Dress project with designer Georgina Curtis. Her portrayals of on-screen family members include Amanda Seyfried's daughter in The Art of Racing in the Rain and Zac Efron's daughter in Firestarter, performances that garnered her commendation from both actors.

In a 2024 preview, Ryan also suggested a secret project with Machine Gun Kelly utilising motion capture technology, igniting speculation about her participation in a video game adaptation—possibly The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

With Sarah Michelle Gellar's blessing and her own impressive background, Ryan Kiera Armstrong is set to redefine what it means to be the Slayer. As the Buffyverse expands, one thing is certain: this new guardian is stepping into the shadows with power, poise, and the legacy of a generation behind her.