Thomas Markle Sr., the estranged father of Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, has moved into a modest $500-a-month apartment on the island of Cebu in the Philippines. According to reports, the 80-year-old former Hollywood lighting director, once based in Mexico, now lives under the care of his son, Thomas Markle Jr., and says he's seeking peace in his later years.

Speaking to the media ahead of the move, Thomas said he was ready for a change. 'I have felt stuck in a rut for some time,' he admitted. 'I'm ready to meet new people and experience kindness.' His new home is reportedly quieter, more affordable, and offers better access to medical care—something he values highly at this stage in life.

The streets outside his apartment might be uneven and busy, but according to locals, he's often seen out and about with the help of a walking stick, determined to stay active.

Distance Beyond Geography

While Thomas Markle's new residence is 7,000 miles away from Meghan and her family in California, the emotional distance has long been greater. Apparently, Meghan's estranged father has been part of one of the biggest scandals of the Royal Family.

Thomas Markle had not seen his daughter since before her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry, a ceremony he hadn't attend after a media scandal involving staged paparazzi photos. Though he later expressed regret and continued to say he loves Meghan, the damage to their relationship appeared deep.

Despite living relatively close for years—his former home in Rosarito, Mexico, was just a few hours' drive from Meghan's Montecito estate—he reportedly never met Prince Harry or their children, Archie and Lilibet.

Media Fallout and Family Tensions

Much of the fallout between father and daughter unfolded publicly.

According to reports, after Meghan and Harry's wedding in the UK, Thomas conducted several interviews sharing private details of conversations with the couple, including one in which he claimed Harry encouraged him to give Donald Trump 'a chance.' Hence, the Royal Family, known for its discretion, reportedly found this deeply troubling.

In December 2018, Thomas appeared on British Television, saying that he had been sending texts to Meghan for a long time and hadn't received a response. 'I've been quiet for six months, and no one has returned anything to me, no one's said a word to me,' he said on Good Morning Britain.

In 2021, Thomas was again on the same show, stating he would only stop speaking to the press if Meghan talked to him directly. According to reports, the Duchess feared that any contact could be leaked or misrepresented in the media, making reconciliation difficult.

The Markles: A Divided Family

While the world is aware of the whole 'Megxit' era and how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had a fallout with the Royal Family, the Markle family itself has had no shortage of internal disputes.

Meghan's half-sister, Samantha Markle, has repeatedly criticised her in public, while Thomas Jr. recently claimed that Prince Harry is now a 'ruined man.' During his appearance on Talk TV, the half-brother said, 'Meghan will DIVORCE Harry as soon as their titles are stripped by William.'

Adding insult to injury, Meghan's former stepmother, Roslyn Markle, claimed in 2024 that the family drifted apart naturally due to geography and busy lives. According to reports, she said the distance began when Meghan left for university and worked overseas. 'It's not tension. It's distance,' she said.

However, her comments were quickly dismissed by Samantha, who pointed out that Roslyn hadn't been part of the family since the 1970s. 'FYI I read online said that Roslyn Markle was Meghan's stepmom LOL my dad divorced Roslyn in 74... she remarried... no relation to Meg ever and she knows nothing about our lives or Meghan!' she wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Whether this move to Southeast Asia signals a fresh start for Thomas or simply a retreat from the spotlight is unclear. However, what is certain is that the estrangement between father and daughter continues, as Meghan shows no signs of reunion or public comments on her father's move.