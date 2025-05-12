Barbie actor Simu Liu and his girlfriend Allison Hsu have officially taken their relationship to the next level. The couple, who quietly began dating in late 2022, announced their engagement on 11 May 2025, with Liu proposing in Paris, no less.

Over the past year, the pair have gone from red carpet newcomers to one of Hollywood's more low-key yet admired couples. But behind their public appearances is a story of ambition, resilience, and finding balance amid fast-paced careers.

Both highly accomplished in their own fields, Liu and Hsu have formed a partnership built on shared ambition, mutual support, and a down-to-earth affection that has resonated with fans.

Here's a deeper look at who they are, how they met, and what they've each achieved in their respective fields.

Simu Liu: From Accountant to Marvel Star

Actor Simu Liu's path to stardom was anything but typical.

Liu, who was born in China and raised in Canada, started his professional life as an accountant. In past interviews, Liu shared that dissatisfaction and 'delusional confidence' pushed him to quit and pursue acting at 23 without formal training. In his initial days, he started picking up minor TV roles and even did background work in Pacific Rim.

His first taste of mainstream success came with the Canadian sitcom Kim's Convenience, where he played Jung Kim. However, his casting as the lead in Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings made him a household name. The 2021 film not only grossed over $430 million globally, but it also marked a watershed moment in Hollywood for Asian representation.

The success and fame he achieved from Marvel opened more doors for him, and in 2022, he earned a part in Greta Gerwig's box office hit Barbie, which was released in 2023. His portrayal of Ken alongside Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie marked a milestone in his career.

At the age of 36, Liu's transition from television to blockbuster films has made him one of the most sought-after stars in Hollywood today.

Allison Hsu is a Rising Star in Music Marketing

Allison Hsu, 28, is equally impressive in her own right. A graduate of UCLA, Hsu started her career at Interscope Records as an intern in 2017, working her way up to the position of Digital Marketing Director in 2023. According to reports, Hsu manages digital and social campaigns for global superstars like Billie Eilish and Lady Gaga.

Her expertise and drive in the competitive music industry earned her a spot on Forbes' 30 Under 30 list in 2022. This recognition underscores Hsu's immense impact behind the scenes in shaping the way music is marketed to the masses.

Apart from her career, Hsu also has a growing social media presence, where she shares moments from her personal and professional life, gaining a devoted following.

What's the Love Story of Liu and Hsu?

Simu Liu and Allison Hsu's relationship started in late 2022, shortly after Liu revealed he had recently gone through a breakup, reportedly with actress Jade Bender. The duo made their relationship public in November 2022 when Hsu shared a photo of them embracing on Instagram. Liu followed up in December with his own post, marking the couple's first public appearance at the premiere of Violent Night.

In the months that followed, they shared more intimate moments, including holidays in tropical destinations like Anguilla and Taiwan, where Hsu introduced Liu to her family. Liu has often spoken about how much he admires Hsu's resilience, calling her a 'fighter' and praising her passion for both her career and life.

During an interview with PEOPLE magazine, Liu shared how the relationship has been a breath of relief for him by saying, 'I think everyone knows the feeling of being in a situation where they're not fully happy, and then all of a sudden for that to change ... it's such a breath of relief.' He added, 'I feel challenged and loved and cared for, and I feel championed.'

On May 11 2025, the couple announced their engagement, with Liu popping the question in Paris. In their Instagram post, Hsu can be seen flaunting her massive ring as she hugs her fiancé.

Net Worth of Simu Liu and Allison Hsu

Much of Simu Liu's wealth comes from his work in movies, particularly his role as Shang-Chi in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While the exact details of his salary for Shang-Chi haven't been disclosed, reports suggest Liu earned around $6 million for the role.

Additionally, Liu's role in Barbie, one of 2023's highest-grossing films, likely contributed significantly to his net worth. He reportedly earned $2 million for his portrayal of Ken. Beyond acting, Liu also earns through brand partnerships and public appearances, cementing his place as a global star.

Hence, according to Celebrity Net Worth, his net worth is currently estimated at $12 million.

Meanwhile, though younger than her fiancé, Allison Hsu has also established herself as a key figure in the entertainment and marketing world. With a successful career at Interscope Records, Hsu is believed to have a net worth of $5 million as Digital Marketing Director.

Hsu also has an established persona on social media platforms such as Instagram and TikTok, where she shares glimpses of her life, her travels, and her work. Influencer collaborations and sponsored posts on these platforms add another stream of income, further boosting her net worth.

What's Next for Simu and Allison?

As the newly engaged couple embark on this new chapter of their lives, Liu and Hsu continue to focus on their respective careers while making time for each other. Liu is expected to appear in more high-profile film projects, including the much-anticipated Avengers: Doomsday, while Hsu's continued success at Interscope shows no sign of slowing down.