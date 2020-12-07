Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair puckered up to re-enact their "Cruel Intentions" kiss during Sunday's "MTV Movie & TV Awards," 20 years after they won MTV's Best Kiss award.

The co-stars were awarded the "Legendary Lip Lock" title at the "MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time" show and they reminisced on their on-screen intimacy during their acceptance speech. Gellar joked that their kiss is now the "single-most awarded kiss in cinema history" and told viewers that they do not have to Google that information because she already did.

Blair shared her thoughts on why their on-screen kiss in "Cruel Intentions" resonated with people for so long. She said it is "not just for the initial shock value." It also became "a catalyst for so many young people to help them realise certain aspects of their sexuality and help make people comfortable to be who they really are."

"It also represented a paradigm shift to a new dynamic towards acceptance in pop culture," Gellar chimed in and added, "Well, also it was super-hot."

"You're not wrong," the 48-year-old Blair agreed before she told viewers that she and Gellar will recreate their kiss in gratitude for their award. The pair then leaned in close but ended up kissing the sheet of glass that separated them. The 43-year-old "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" star then reminded everyone to follow social distancing guidelines amid the pandemic.

"Stay safe MTV and 2020 end soon," Gellar said and Blair added, "Love You" before they resumed kissing the glass.

The only way to safely kiss your crush in 2020 ? #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/0Wev6h87e5 — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) December 7, 2020

In "Cruel Intentions," the "Hellboy" actress played Cecile Caldwell opposite Gellar's character named Kathryn Merteuil. They locked lips when Kathryn tried to teach the naive Cecile how to kiss someone. Their kiss left an imprint in viewers' memories especially when it involved some tongue and a string of spit afterward.

The two actresses have remained friends since they shared that sultry kiss in the 1999 film by director Roger Kumble. Aside from Gellar and Blair, Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe also starred in "Cruel Intentions." The "Legally Blonde" star played the headmaster's daughter Annette and Phillippe was Kathryn's stepbrother Sebastian.