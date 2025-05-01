Sir David Attenborough is a household name and a global icon in natural history broadcasting. As he approaches his 99th birthday on May 8, 2025, his impact on environmental awareness, education and wildlife conservation remains unmatched.

Attenborough's voice has given life to many award-winning wildlife shows, which continue to echo in classrooms and on television worldwide. He is known for his compassionate and kind approach to the planet. And with almost a decade on Earth, the naturalist is reflecting back in his journey. Here's a closer look at his life, wealth, and the many creatures that bear his name in tribute.

Nearly a Century of Wonder

Sir David was born in 1926 in Isleworth, west London, and grew up in Leicester. From a young age, he showed a fascination with fossils and the natural world—interests that would shape a career spanning over 70 years. After studying Natural Sciences at Cambridge and serving in the Royal Navy, he joined the BBC in 1952, and soon became a key figure in nature programming. From then on, there was no looking back for Sir David.

Over the decades, Sir David has written, narrated and presented landmark series such as Life on Earth, The Blue Planet, and Planet Earth, bringing the wonders of wildlife into homes around the globe.

Now aged 98, Sir David recently reflected on his mortality in the upcoming documentary Ocean with David Attenborough. Speaking candidly, he acknowledged: 'As I approach the end of my life, we know the most important place on Earth is not on land, but at sea.'

Net Worth and Career Earnings

Throughout most of his life, Sir David has been a public figure, but he has remained relatively modest in financial terms compared to today's media personalities. As of 2025, reports suggest that his estimated net worth stands at around $15 million (£12 million).

According to reports, Attenborough's early broadcasting career began behind the scenes, and he was almost denied an on-camera role due to his teeth. However, a last-minute substitution for an ill presenter changed everything, and his signature style—measured, clear and full of wonder—quickly captured public affection.

Though the BBC has been his home base for decades, Attenborough has recently worked with streaming platforms like Netflix and Disney+, broadening his audience and appeal, particularly among younger viewers. Famous personalities like Billie Eilish, David Beckham and Greta Thunberg hold a deep admiration for him and his work. In 2020, he collaborated with Prince Williams in creating the Earthshot Prize, which awards five recipients every year for their contributions towards environmentalism.

A Legacy Etched in Nature

Besides inspiring generations with his work, Sir David has also created a legacy deep in nature, through which he will always be remembered for his contribution. Over 50 plants, animals and even fossils now reportedly bear his name—a testament to his global influence on science and conservation.

It is considered a privilege to have a new species name reserved for its discoverer, and for generations of scientists inspired by Attenborough, naming a species after him is a way to honour his lifelong dedication to the planet. In his own words: 'To have a species named after you is quite nice. But to have a genus named after you? That's really something.' Here are the names of a few species named after Sir David.

Nepenthes attenboroughii, or Attenborough's pitcher plant, is a giant carnivorous plant found in the Philippines, capable of digesting rodents. The new species was named after him on the occasion of his 80th birthday. Polioptila attenboroughi, the Inambari gnatcatcher, a rare bird from Brazil, was dedicated to his honour in 2013.

In 2017, a brightly coloured Tasmanian semi-slug, which is only found in a handful of rainforest locations, was named after him as Attenborougharion rubicundus. In the same year, Attenborough's rubber frog (in Latin Pristimantis attenboroughi) was discovered in the Peruvian Andes and honours his work in amphibian conservation.

Malmidea attenboroughii, a Bolivian lichen, and Nothobranchius attenboroughi, a short-lived but vibrant killifish from Tanzania, also carry his name. Even prehistoric animals have been named in tribute—Attenborosaurus, a marine reptile from the Jurassic period, is one of his personal favourites.

British wildlife is not left out either. Hieracium attenboroughianum, a rare hawkweed found on a Welsh mountain, and Acisoma attenboroughi, a striking dragonfly from Madagascar, show the geographical spread of species linked to him.

Though he has spoken openly about being 'near the end' of his life, Sir David Attenborough shows no signs of slowing down when it comes to saving the planet. His latest work calls attention to the climate crisis and the urgent need to protect our oceans.