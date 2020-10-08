Prince William and Sir David Attenborough have joined forces to launch a one-of-its-kind project Earthshot Prize. It is the most ambitious and prestigious global environment prize that offers a £50 million reward to the winners who provide the best solutions to save our planet.

The announcement was made through BBC Radio 4's "Today" programme whereby the Duke of Cambridge and award-winning historian Sir David Attenborough came together for an interview. According to BBC, the project that is compared to the "Nobel Prize for environment'" seeks 50 solutions to the world's biggest environmental problems that must be tackled by 2030. The large prize shall be distributed to the winners over a period of 10 years.

"We hope that this Earthshot Prize reaches everyone around the world," said Prince William. "From communities, schools, right up to banks, governments, corporations - anyone and everyone is a part of this and anyone could find the solutions that we need."

On multiple occasions, the royal dad-of-three has emphasised the need to repair our planet before it is handed over to the next generations.

"I feel right now it's my responsibility," the prince said.

The second-in-line to the British throne is now looking forward to creating "brilliant innovative projects."

During the conversation with the show host Nick Robinson, the royal went on to talk about how his father Prince Charles talking about the cause for a very long time. "I regularly wonder what my father's banging on about. I'm sure every son thinks the same," William said.

Highlights of the Earthshot Prize were shared on the Kensington Royal Instagram account. It declares its primary objectives are to "protect and restore nature, clean our air, revive our oceans, build a waste-free world, and fix our climate.

Five awards of £1m each year for 10 years will be awarded to a winning idea by individuals, community groups, scientists, activists, or anyone. "People can see it's happening and it is a matter of great urgency now," Attenborough said. "The disaster we are facing is on a scale that has not been seen since mankind existed."

The portal for nominations will open on Nov. 1. And the annual awards ceremony will be held in different cities every year. The first one will take place in London in autumn 2021. With William and Attenborough as ambassadors of Earthshot Prize, a council will be created including famous persons from the fields of entertainment, sports, business, charity, environment, and others.