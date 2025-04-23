A pair of identical twin sisters from Queensland, Australia, has become an unexpected internet sensation after their synchronised storytelling in a local news interview took social media by storm.

The buzz around twins, Bridgette and Paula Powers, began after 7News Queensland aired a segment on 21 April featuring the sisters recounting a frightening run-in with a carjacker near their home on Steve Irwin Way. The twins, dressed in matching bunny-print tops and speaking in perfect unison, described the moment their mother confronted an armed man while looking on in terror.

'One guy, he was up there with our mum,' they began, in near-perfect sync. 'He went up there and he was coming back down toward us. And he goes, 'Run, he's got a gun!'

The clip, which quickly went viral with over a million views on X (formerly Twitter), left viewers equal parts amused and bewildered. Many pointed out how surreal and 'unscripted' the interview felt. 'This is the kind of scene you couldn't script,' one user wrote. Another dubbed the clip an 'instant classic.'

However, for many who stumbled across the viral clip, they must know that this wasn't the first time Bridgette and Paula – or 'the Twinnies' as they're known at home – have charmed the public.

The Aussie Twins Are No Strangers to the Spotlight

While the viral interview of the Powers sisters was a jaw-dropping introduction, for those in the know, it was simply the latest in a string of memorable moments from a duo that's been capturing attention for years.

According to reports, the twins have a history of leaving audiences stunned by their uncanny synchronicity. In 2016, they made waves on Good Morning Britain, where their ability to speak, laugh, and even pause in perfect harmony led one of the hosts to ask if they ever felt like just one person. 'Yes, we do,' they responded—together, of course.

At one point during the interview, one of the hosts asked the twins if they prepared their answers before speaking, or how they knew what their twin was going to say. To which they reply, 'It all happens automatically.'

Even then also people were fascinated with their unique bond, and they bring their connection into their real-world passions that make them remarkable.

Wildlife Work at the Heart of It All

Speaking about real-world passions, when they are not going viral for their unison speaking style, Bridgette and Paula dedicate their lives to something far more grounded: saving seabirds. The sisters run their organisation, Twinnies Pelican and Seabird Rescue, through which they have rescued countless animals and birds across Queensland.

Twinnies are a local legend in Queensland when it comes to contributing to wildlife protections, an effort that was also commended by the Late Steve Irwin.

Earlier this year, the sisters shared photos of ducks they'd raised and released back into the wild, along with footage of them rescuing pelicans caught in fishing lines. The Twinnies' deep care and near-telepathic coordination are key to their effectiveness, and it hasn't gone unnoticed.

Australian veterinarian and television host Chris Brown once lauded the sisters' selfless nature towards the birds. 'One of the true strengths the twins possess is this incredible ability to read a bird and just watch it for 30 seconds and almost know medically what's going on with it. You can go to university for years and years and not be able to do that.'

The internet may have fallen in love with the Australian twins for their charming unusual way of speaking and dressing but apart from their viral synchronised interviews, their community is well aware of their lifelong devotion to helping animals and birds.