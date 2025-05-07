A band of pensioners, dubbed the 'grandpa robbers' by French media, now face trial in Paris over a daring heist that shocked the world. These men, aged between 35 and 78, are accused of stealing jewellery worth millions from Kim Kardashian during Paris Fashion Week in 2016.

Their ages, backgrounds, and the audacity of the crime make this one of France's most notorious cases in recent decades.

What Do We Know About the Suspects?

The men involved in the trial range from 35 to 78 years old. Most are men in their 60s and 70s, with some having long criminal records. Yunice Abbas, aged 71, is among those who have admitted to their part in the robbery, while most of the others deny any involvement.

The suspects have colourful nicknames like 'Old Omar' and 'Blue Eye's, reminiscent of old French film villains. Onlookers say that their criminal histories and nicknames suggest ties to France's underworld scenes of the 1960s and 70s.

How the Crime Was Carried Out

The robbery took place in the early hours of 3 October 2016. The suspects arrived at Kardashian's rented suite in a luxury Paris building, which was known for hosting celebrities. They allegedly arrived on foot or bicycles, dressed as police officers, and held the building's concierge at gunpoint. One suspect then forced his way into Kardashian's room, where she was alone at the time.

According to court reports, the intruders spoke in a strong French accent, with one shouting, 'The ring, the ring,' as they demanded her diamond engagement ring. Kardashian was restrained, her arms and feet tied, and her mouth taped. The men took jewellery valued at up to €10 million (approximately £8.5 million or $11 million in USD), including her renowned 18.88-carat diamond ring.

Details of the Heist and Its Aftermath

The crime was meticulously planned, with prosecutors claiming the suspects had held meetings in a Paris bar beforehand. Kardashian's social media activity around that time, where she showcased her jewellery and daily whereabouts, may have made her an easier target. She later told media she feared she would be raped and murdered during the ordeal, describing her terror in interviews.

The robbers slipped away in less than ten minutes, leaving Kardashian traumatised and fearing for her life. Her security was minimal that night, as her bodyguard had gone out with her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, who had decided to head to a club after a day of fashion shows. The suspects' real identities remain under investigation, but DNA evidence and testimonies have linked several men to the scene.

The Courtroom and the Defendants' Stories

At the start of the trial, the suspects appeared in court. Most are accused of armed robbery, kidnapping, and criminal organisation. Among those on trial, Yunice Abbas has openly expressed remorse, telling the court, 'I have regrets.' Abbas, who had previously served 20 years for robbery, claimed he was unaware of Kardashian's identity at the time.

Old Omar, another of the suspects, denies having been the ringleader but admits to participating in the heist. One notable figure is Gary Madar, Kardashian's former driver's brother, who is accused of providing inside information about her movements. Madar denies involvement but faces charges of aiding the robbery.

The Consequences of the Incident

Kardashian, now 44, has said her life was forever changed by the event. She described her fear of being attacked and her sense of violation, especially after her social media posts made her jewellery an obvious target.

The trial, expected to run until 23 May 2025, is one of the most high-profile cases in France in recent years. The case continues to unfold as the court hears testimonies, and Kardashian prepares to give her evidence in late May.