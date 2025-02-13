At just 17 years old, Conna Walker borrowed £3,000 from her parents—a decision that would eventually lead to her founding House of CB, a £250 million fashion brand. Now 32, Walker has built a business that champions body confidence and empowers women, earning her a coveted spot on Forbes' 30 Under 30 list.

A Furniture Shopping Trip That Sparked a Business Idea

Walker, who grew up in Chigwell, Essex, was still in sixth form when she had her first business breakthrough. While on a furniture-buying trip to China with her family, she came across bandage-style dresses that were unlike anything available in London.

Seeing an opportunity, she bought 30 pieces in bulk and started selling them on eBay, running her fledgling business from her classroom. As demand grew, she launched her own website, teaching herself basic coding to upload images and manage orders.

'I answered questions before school, during school. I'd go home, post bags off, load more eBay listings, do my homework,' Walker told The Standard.

After finishing school, she made the bold decision not to attend university, instead focusing entirely on House of CB. With a family background in business, Walker felt confident in navigating entrepreneurship—and soon, she was ready to expand beyond reselling.

A £3,000 Loan and a Vision for Success

Walker's next big step came when she borrowed £3,000 from her father to design and manufacture her own dresses. From ages 18 to 20, she travelled to China monthly, working closely with factories to bring her vision to life.

Her goal? To create partywear that flatters all body types, emphasising hourglass silhouettes and confidence-boosting designs.

'A snatched-in waist is the most flattering shape,' Walker said. 'We want to make women of all different body types feel confident in what they are wearing.'

House of CB's rapid growth soon made her first office space in EC3 inadequate, leading to the acquisition of a distribution warehouse. Fast forward to 2025, the brand is now stocked in 40 retail locations globally.

A Woman-Led Success Story

Though House of CB's designs are produced in China, Walker has expanded operations in the UK, employing around 1,000 staff across five stores in Britain and the US. Her female-dominated team manages everything from distribution centres to studio teams and factory production in Asia.

'We went through a lot of team members when I was younger,' Walker explained. 'People said, "You don't know what you are doing, you are only 19," and found it hard to take direction from me. Men thought I didn't understand and just liked pretty things.'

House of CB prioritises hiring women, as Walker believes they better understand the brand's audience and customers' needs.

How Social Media Skyrocketed House of CB's Success

Recognising that her target audience consists mainly of millennial and Gen Z women, Walker has relied heavily on social media to grow House of CB.

In its early days, she gifted her designs to influencers and celebrities, hoping an endorsement would catapult the brand into the mainstream. The strategy worked—one of House of CB's biggest breaks came in 2014, when Jennifer Lopez wore a House of CB red vinyl skirt on the cover of her album A.K.A..

Since then, the brand has attracted A-list clients including Beyoncé, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, the Kardashian sisters, and Gigi Hadid. Today, House of CB's Instagram page boasts over 5 million followers, and its 2018 profits reached £12 million.

Taking Oh Polly to Court

With great success comes imitators—and in 2021, Walker sued Oh Polly for copying her designs. The lawsuit focused on two dresses, with House of CB accusing Oh Polly of stealing its bodycon and bandage dress styles.

Walker won the case, receiving £450,000 in damages after the court ruled that more than 15,000 garments sold by Oh Polly violated House of CB's design rights.

Although Oh Polly denied the allegations, Deputy High Court Judge David Stone ruled in Walker's favour, compensating House of CB for lost profits and royalties.

Despite the legal battle, House of CB continues to thrive, backed by a loyal fanbase and a dedicated team.

Walker's Upbringing and Early Business Education

Walker's independent spirit and entrepreneurial mindset can be traced back to her unconventional upbringing.

Until the age of seven, her parents chose not to send her to school, instead teaching her life skills and business fundamentals. The family, who struggled financially before starting a furniture business, moved frequently around England, often negotiating deals in local markets.

Later, Walker attended independent Chigwell School, where she excelled academically but found the experience uninspiring.

The Future of Entrepreneurship Without University

Walker's journey is a testament to the growing appeal of entrepreneurship as an alternative to higher education. In a fast-paced world, her success story highlights that creativity, determination, and strategic risk-taking can lead to extraordinary achievements—without the need for a university degree.

With House of CB's continued expansion, Walker remains one of Britain's most successful self-made entrepreneurs, proving that a £3,000 loan and a bold vision can be the foundation of a multi-million-pound empire.