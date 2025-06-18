Disgraced R&B singer R Kelly is once again at the centre of controversy after a reported prison overdose and explosive claims of a murder plot. As his legal team calls for home confinement or a presidential pardon from Donald Trump, questions are mounting about what happened behind prison walls.

R Kelly Hospitalised After Overdose Scare

Earlier this month, R Kelly was rushed to Duke University Hospital following what his lawyers describe as a near-fatal overdose in prison. The 57-year-old, currently serving a 30-year sentence for sex trafficking and child pornography, reportedly collapsed in solitary confinement at FCI Butner, North Carolina.

Doctors found blood clots in both lungs and legs, and the singer suffered dizziness, blackouts, and severe distress. Despite his medical condition, Kelly was returned to solitary confinement shortly after treatment. His team claims he was denied crucial follow-up care, including surgery and blood thinners.

Allegations of a Murder Plot Inside Prison

The case took a dramatic turn when Kelly's lawyers filed an emergency motion on 10 June, alleging that the overdose may have been part of a murder-for-hire scheme. The filing includes a sworn statement from fellow inmate Mikeal Glenn Stine, who claims he was recruited to kill Kelly in exchange for an early release.

According to the statement, prison officials were either complicit or deliberately ignored the threat. Stine also claims to have been instructed by another inmate to 'do what you came here for,' further fuelling suspicion that the overdose was not accidental.

The legal team argues that Kelly's life remains in danger and that continued imprisonment in solitary confinement is both inhumane and unlawful.

Why Kelly Is Turning to Trump for Help

In a surprising move, Kelly's lawyer, Beau Brindley, has called on former President Donald Trump to intervene. As reported by USA Today, Brindley believes Trump is the only public figure with the 'courage and power' to issue a presidential pardon or advocate for home confinement.

Trump has previously issued high-profile pardons for celebrities like Lil Wayne and Kodak Black, leading many to speculate whether he might consider Kelly's case under claims of government misconduct.

While Trump has not publicly responded to the request, the mere suggestion of a pardon has sparked renewed public interest and sharp debate online.

Prosecutors Reject Claims as 'Fanciful'

Federal prosecutors have dismissed the murder plot claims as 'deeply unserious' and a desperate attempt to manipulate public opinion. They argue that Kelly's motion lacks credibility and legal merit, especially after the US Supreme Court rejected his final appeal.

A key hearing is scheduled for 20 June 2025 in Chicago's federal court, where Judge Martha Pacold will determine whether the court has jurisdiction to hear the emergency motion and whether Kelly's current conditions justify legal intervention.

Heated Debate Over the Pardon Bid

R Kelly's pardon request has reignited debate over celebrity justice and presidential clemency. Media outlets report intense public and online scrutiny. Critics have noted prosecutors' dismissals of Kelly's claims and questioned whether the pardon bid is a strategic publicity stunt rather than a genuine safety plea.

What Happens Next in the R Kelly Pardon and Overdose Case?

As the 20 June court date approaches, R Kelly's overdose, the alleged murder plot, and his legal team's plea for a Trump presidential pardon continue to draw international headlines. Whether the courts or a former president will intervene remains to be seen, but the scandal shows no signs of fading.