A California-based doctor accused of illegally supplying Matthew Perry with ketamine is set to plead guilty, according to federal prosecutors. The development marks a major turn in the investigation into the Friends star's fatal overdose.

Per the prosecution, Dr Salvador Plasencia allegedly played a central role in providing the powerful anaesthetic, which was listed as a contributing factor in Perry's death last October. He now faces a potential prison sentence of up to 40 years.

Who is Dr Salvador Plasencia?

Salvador Plasencia, aged 42, is a practising doctor based in Santa Monica, California. He was initially charged with conspiracy to distribute ketamine, seven counts of distribution, and falsifying records related to the case. Prosecutors say he supplied the drug to Perry for several weeks before the actor's death in October 2023.

Plasencia's early court appearances showed him maintaining his innocence, and he was released on a $100,000 (around £74,000) bond. However, new court documents reveal that he is now prepared to plead guilty to four counts of distribution. This change comes before what was scheduled to be a trial in August, and the plea is expected to be submitted in the coming weeks.

The Court Documents and Alleged Role

Court filings detail that Plasencia admits injecting Perry with ketamine at the actor's home and in a Santa Monica car park. These injections occurred in the final weeks of Perry's life, with prosecutors asserting they were not for legitimate medical reasons. Perry had allegedly been seeking increasing amounts of ketamine beyond what his regular doctor would prescribe.

According to court records, about a month before Perry's death, Plasencia contacted another doctor via text, Mark Chavez, to obtain more of the drug. 'I wonder how much this moron will pay', he said, referring to actor Matthew Perry.

Further text messages uncovered by the prosecution reveal Plasencia expressed a desire to have Chavez supply ketamine regularly, referring to bottles as 'Dr Pepper', 'cans', and 'bots' to evade detection. The two doctors met in Costa Mesa and exchanged at least four vials of ketamine, with Plasencia allegedly paying $4,500 (roughly £3300) for the drugs.

Prosecutors say Plasencia's repeated requests aimed to turn Perry into a regular user of the drug, which was supplied outside any legitimate medical purpose. Court documents also suggest that Plasencia used encrypted messaging to discuss drug deals, highlighting the illegal nature of his actions. His lawyer has argued that Plasencia believed he was acting with the best of medical intentions, though prosecutors contest this.

Other Key Figures in the Case

The case involves five individuals, including Plasencia. Perry's personal assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, is accused of sourcing and administering ketamine to Perry multiple times. The doctor implicated in the case, Mark Chavez, has admitted to his role in supplying the drug, as has Jasmine Sangha, known as the 'Ketamine Queen', who is believed to have provided the fatal dose.

The Final Weeks and the Actor's Struggles

Matthew Perry, best known for his role as Chandler Bing on Friends, struggled with addiction for years. He was undergoing treatment for anxiety and depression, which involved prescribed ketamine. However, he began seeking more of the drug, reportedly finding Plasencia to supply him outside legal boundaries.

Court records reveal Perry's increasing dependence on ketamine, and that he sought out Plasencia after his regular doctor refused to give him more. The exchange of at least four vials in a Costa Mesa car park highlights how Perry's pursuit of the drug spiralled beyond medical oversight.

The impending guilty plea by Dr Salvador Plasencia represents a crucial turning point in a case that exposes the darker side of prescription drug misuse. With a maximum sentence of 40 years, it seems that prosecutors aim to hold him accountable for his role in Perry's death.