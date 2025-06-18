Anne Burrell, the celebrated American celebrity chef and long-time Food Network host, has tragically passed away at the age of 55. Known for her fiery personality and spiky blonde hair, Burrell was found dead at her home in Brooklyn, New York, on Monday, 17 June 2025.

News of her sudden death has shocked fans and fellow chefs across the globe, prompting an outpouring of heartfelt tributes.

Celebrity Chef Found Dead at Home: What We Know

According to the New York Police Department (NYPD), Anne Burrell was discovered unconscious and unresponsive at her residence around 7:50 am. Emergency medical services were called to the scene but were unable to revive her, and she was pronounced dead shortly after. As reported by People, there were no signs of foul play.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death. No further details have been made public at this time.

Anne Burrell's Career and Culinary Legacy

Born in Cazenovia, New York, in 1969, Anne Burrell trained at the Culinary Institute of America and continued her studies in Italy. She began her television career as a sous-chef on Iron Chef America, quickly gaining attention for her confident skills and commanding kitchen presence.

In 2008, she became the host of Secrets of a Restaurant Chef, where she made restaurant-quality dishes accessible to home cooks. Her most enduring role, however, was as the co-host of Worst Cooks in America, where she mentored amateur chefs across 27 seasons. Her ability to mix tough love with humour and encouragement made her a fan favourite.

Beyond television, Burrell authored two cookbooks — Cook Like a Rock Star (2011), which became a New York Times bestseller, and Own Your Kitchen — and was actively involved in charity work. According to Food Network, she supported organisations such as City Harvest, served as a celebrity ambassador for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, and was part of the Garden of Dreams Foundation's advisory board.

Tributes Flood Social Media After Anne Burrell's Death

Following the announcement of her death, tributes poured in from the culinary world and beyond. Robert Irvine described her as a 'radiant spirit who lit up every room she entered' and Carla Hall added: 'Anne was an incredible cook & teacher. FIERCE! She will be missed.' Aarón Sánchez also honoured her, calling Anne's 'spirit, her fire, her talent, her leadership, her laugh‑unforgettable.'

I am stunned and deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Anne Burrell.



Anne wasn't just a fiery chef. She was a radiant spirit who lit up every room she entered. From the very beginning on Worst Cooks in America, our friendly rivalry was fueled by mutual respect: I'd risk... pic.twitter.com/3UG7rOgIPn — Robert Irvine (@RobertIrvine) June 17, 2025

How Did Anne Burrell Die? What Is Known So Far

While speculation continues, the precise cause of Anne Burrell's death remains unknown. Officials have confirmed that an autopsy is underway. No known illnesses or prior hospitalisations were reported, and the suddenness of her passing has left many seeking answers.

Remembering Anne Burrell: A Lasting Culinary Icon

Anne Burrell's unexpected death marks the end of an era in food television. She brought a unique blend of flair, discipline, and joy to every kitchen she stepped into. Her legacy will live on through the countless people she mentored, entertained, and empowered, whether in person or through the screen.

Fans in the UK and around the world will remember her not just as a chef, but as a bold, spirited icon who changed the way we cook and connect over food.