Justin Bieber has made a rare and startling admission about his emotional state, using Instagram to share private messages that reveal his struggles with trauma and anger.

The pop star's behaviour has raised eyebrows and fueled concerns about his well-being amid a string of recent headlines. What's going on with Bieber, and why has he chosen to reveal such personal details?

A Confrontation in Public: Bieber's Explosive Texts

On Father's Day, 15 June 2025, Bieber posted a series of text messages on his Instagram Stories, exposing a heated exchange with an unnamed friend. The messages show Bieber branding his friend a 'p***y', ending their friendship, and blocking said friend. The singer made it clear he refuses to accept being criticised for his emotional responses.

In the exchange, Bieber stated that he would never suppress his feelings, emphasising that conflict is natural in relationships. 'My anger is a response to pain I have been through,' he wrote, pointing out that asking a traumatised person not to feel traumatised was unfair.

Justin Bieber's Emotional Landscape: Trauma and Frustration

The singer's posts go beyond the text messages, with Bieber speaking openly about his mental state. Over several Instagram posts, he expressed frustration with the pressure to 'heal' and admitted he feels 'broken' and struggles with anger issues. 'People keep telling me to heal,' he wrote. 'Don't you think if I could have fixed myself I would have already?'

Fans and onlookers have been responding in a mixed manner, with some criticizing his behaviour while others defend it. One common statement touted by the naysayers is 'Poor Hailey Baldwin', implying that while we all see snippets of Justin Bieber's behavior online, it is she and their shared son who have to bear the brunt of the mess. Others insist on advocating for the singer, sending messages of support and concern, or reminders that 'it's justin's first time living too guys, remember that.'

Bieber explained that despite trying to improve himself, his efforts only leave him more tired and angry. He mentioned that Jesus is the only thing giving him a reason to keep going, as he feels exhausted from focusing on himself. The posts included selfies, a picture of what appeared to be a marijuana joint, and many captions with middle finger emojis.

Concerns Mount Over Bieber's Well-being

Bieber's recent behaviour both on and offline has prompted fans and followers to worry about his mental health. His outbursts on social media, including lashing out at a fan who had simply inquired with him about his health, have added to the public's concern.

The singer has been notably reclusive since Bieber posted on Instagram about being diagnosed with Ramsey Hunt syndrome in 2023, which caused facial paralysis and affected his ability to sing.

While slammed by many as 'brash', 'too much' or 'improper', Bieber's messages seem to suggest a man grappling with inner turmoil, frustration, and feelings of being misunderstood. Many fans feel that Bieber's honesty, while raw, signals a deeper issue that many believe needs addressing.