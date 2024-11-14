Rachel Zegler, the 23-year-old actress best known for her role in West Side Story and soon to star in Disney's live-action Snow White, has not shied away from voicing her political opinions. Following Donald Trump's recent election victory, Zegler delivered a series of fiery statements on Instagram, expressing her disdain for the former president and his supporters in no uncertain terms. "May Trump supporters and Trump voters and Trump himself never know peace," she wrote, in comments that have since gone viral and stirred significant debate online, according to Newsweek.

During her post-election tirade, Zegler detailed her frustrations with Trump's political influence and the implications of his win. "I find myself speechless in the midst of this. Another four years of hatred, leaning us towards a world I do not want to live in," she expressed. Reflecting on the emotional toll of Trump's victory, she added, "I shouldn't be this shocked, but I am. I am heartbroken for my friends who awoke in fear this morning."

"Terrifying the Number of People Who Stand Behind Him," Says Zegler

In one particularly charged message, Zegler described her feelings of sadness and disappointment for those affected by Trump's rhetoric. "There is a deep, deep sickness in the United States, considering how many people voted for a man who threatens our democracy," she said, explaining her concerns about the country's future. Her statements were quickly shared across social media, sparking both support and criticism from her followers.

Zegler continued, sharply criticising Trump supporters, whom she accused of endorsing a "foolish subscription to a false sense of security, of masculinity, of intelligence, of patriotism, and of humanity." She lamented, "It is terrifying the number of people who stand behind what this man preaches... I feel sad. You probably do, too. F*** this," reported NBC News.

Extending Her Criticism to Elon Musk and Social Media Platform X

Zegler's criticisms weren't limited to Trump; she also took aim at Elon Musk, the owner of X (formerly Twitter), who publicly supported Trump throughout the campaign. "I don't use that app for a reason," she wrote, advising her followers to reconsider their support of the platform. "He helped get that man elected, and you're giving him business," she stated bluntly, expressing her disappointment in Musk's role in Trump's victory. In a concluding remark before returning to the stage for her Romeo + Juliet performance, she noted, "I need to get off my soapbox before I get too heated."

Facing Backlash Over Her Role in Snow White

This political controversy follows a series of social media backlashes related to Zegler's portrayal of Snow White, where she had made controversial statements about the classic story. In a past interview, Zegler commented on her character's transformation, saying, "She's not going to be saved by the prince... she's going to be dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be," as reported by Los Angeles Times. This reinterpretation of Snow White has divided audiences, with some appreciating the modern twist and others criticising her comments as dismissive of the original tale.

A Divisive Public Figure in Hollywood and Beyond

As Zegler's statements continue to make headlines, her polarising presence in the public sphere has sparked heated reactions. While some fans defend her right to voice her opinions, others have expressed disappointment in her tone and approach. Despite the backlash, Zegler remains committed to advocating for her beliefs, unafraid of challenging powerful figures like Trump and Musk. "I will love through these four years as best I can. F*** Donald Trump," she concluded, as reported by Newsweek, underscoring her determination to speak out despite the controversy.