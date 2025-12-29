Ubisoft is facing a massive security breach that has uncovered shocking allegations regarding internal corruption. While fans are used to gameplay updates, these leaked documents suggest a far more controversial reality behind the scenes.

The recent chaos surrounding Rainbow Six Siege is making waves, yet it is merely one instance of intruders gaining access to Ubisoft's systems. A different vulnerability was recently highlighted by the reputable security firm Vx-underground. While not related to the Siege exploit, this leak reportedly involved help desk staff accepting payments to hand over private user details.

Security Breaches at Ubisoft

VX-underground has explained how Ubisoft's customer support became a major liability. Since 2021, staff 'were allegedly accepting monetary bribes to give access to other users' Rainbow Six Siege accounts.' By using the customer service panel, intruders were able to harvest sensitive information, including full names and IP addresses.

This a clarification post. I previously made a post about Ubisoft Insider Threats. However, I do not believe I was verbose enough and it lead to some confusion to people outside our core audience. Sorry. I'll explain in more detail to prevent confusion.



This is not related to… pic.twitter.com/k8Lbr8NiBl — vx-underground (@vxunderground) December 28, 2025

When malicious individuals gain entry to accounts, the consequences are incredibly severe. If carried out across numerous profiles, such actions can trigger the kind of chaos that led to the recent Rainbow Six Siege server blackout. Although the firm has introduced measures to address staff misconduct, these vulnerabilities remain a persistent concern for the gaming giant.

The online report clarifies that representatives based in India, South Africa, and Egypt were especially susceptible to these tactics. Much like in previous incidents involving the PlayStation Network, intruders often target employees who are either poorly compensated or insufficiently prepared. Financial incentives appear highly attractive to some, while other team members lack the expertise required to identify fraudulent behaviour.

A Network of Criminal Groups Unveiled

The situation has grown even more intricate following a detailed update from VX-underground, which identifies five distinct factions involved in the ongoing chaos. According to the report, the first group was directly responsible for the massive disruption to Rainbow Six Siege, allegedly inflating in-game currency by an astronomical $339 trillion (£251.02 trillion).

While some parties have falsely claimed to possess Ubisoft's source code through technical exploits like 'MongoBleed' or used fake data to intimidate players on Telegram, a fifth group has emerged with definitive proof of how these breaches occurred. This new collective, described as highly skilled reverse engineers who likely develop cheats, has reportedly provided a step-by-step breakdown and photographic evidence of how internal systems were actually compromised.

Chat, we've solved the mystery of the Ubisoft Rainbow Six Siege incident. Unfortunately, I cannot go too deep into details (yet), but it is very silly.



Okay, we have FIVE GROUPS of people now.



GROUP ONE - Responsible for the Rainbow Six Siege incident, they gave away… — vx-underground (@vxunderground) December 29, 2025

This revelation highlights a loose but dedicated community of bad actors who appear to collaborate or compete behind the scenes. Except for those using fraudulent data for extortion, most of these groups are reportedly known to one another and, more importantly, are already on Ubisoft's radar.

The investigation suggests that while some individuals lied about their methods to gain notoriety, the fifth group holds the most credible technical data and has promised a full public breakdown in the future. For now, the complexity of the conflict between these factions has delayed a total disclosure. Still, it is clear that the 'incident' was not an isolated event, but rather a coordinated display of power by a sophisticated underground network.

The Human Element of Cybersecurity

While many speculate that a database flaw caused the recent Rainbow Six Siege intrusion, a report by FastPassCorp suggests that people are actually the most significant liability. Social engineering often involves an intruder posing as a help desk representative or a fellow player. Even when technical defences are robust, staff members frequently struggle to spot potential danger.

Ubisoft titles have faced significant breaches on several occasions, notably during 2013 and 2023. However, customer service departments have frequently turned out to be simpler targets for digital criminals. In a case covered by Vice, a person effectively paid off Roblox support staff back in 2020. Much like the recent report from VX-underground, that individual managed to reset passwords and trade high-value accounts for profit.

Efforts to Restore Game Integrity

As the publisher works to regain control, a complete rollback of the game's database is underway to remove any illicitly obtained items and currency. Once this process is complete, the development team plans to conduct thorough quality control assessments to confirm that account data is accurate and that the implemented fixes are working as intended.

A rollback is currently ongoing and afterwards, extensive quality control tests will be executed to ensure the integrity of accounts and effectiveness of changes. The team is focused on getting players back into the game as quickly as possible. Please know that this matter is… https://t.co/cG4zBIBBGB — Rainbow Six Siege X (@Rainbow6Game) December 28, 2025

The primary goal remains to get the community back into action as soon as possible. However, the technical complexity of the situation means that a specific return time cannot yet be promised.

➡️ Our live tests are now complete and we are opening the game to all players. Please note that you may experience a queue when connecting, as our services ramp up.



➡️ The rollback is also complete.

🔸 Players who did not log in between December 27th 10:49 UTC and December 29th… https://t.co/mfaAVnvK5G — Rainbow Six Siege X (@Rainbow6Game) December 29, 2025

Ubisoft has expressed gratitude for the patience shown by the player base while they deal with these unprecedented challenges. The studio has emphasised that the restoration is being managed with the utmost caution to protect the game's long-term stability. Further updates are expected as the investigation progresses and the servers move closer to going live again.