Is Neymar heading for the exit at Paris Saint-Germain? The Brazilian has constantly been linked with a move after allegedly falling out with club talisman Kylian Mbappe. The former Barcelona forward's father, who also acts as his agent, admits "anything is possible" despite his long contract.

Neymar joined PSG from Barcelona in a world record €222 million deal in 2017. While he helped the club claim multiple domestic titles, he has failed to help them make their mark in Europe, which was his main desire when he quit Barcelona for Paris.

The Brazil international has since been eclipsed by Mbappe as the face of the club, and is now also playing second fiddle to his former teammate and friend Lionel Messi. Neymar has been linked with a move away in recent months with the latest link being a return to Brazil to play for Flamengo.

"That he will play with Gerson in Flamengo? It is entirely possible. It is possible (long silence), but it is only possible in the Brazil national team," Neymar's father said, as quoted on Marca.

"In football everything is possible, but Neymar has a long contract with PSG. It runs until 2027. He has just renewed, it is very difficult."

Brazil legend Rivaldo, meanwhile, feels a summer exit is imminent for Neymar with Mbappe and Messi getting increased importance at the club. The former Barcelona forward has advised the 30-year-old to join Pep Guardiola's reigning Premier League champions Manchester City.

The 2002 World Cup winner feels playing with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland will suit the Brazilian winger, and allow him to further add to his trophy haul.

"Honestly, I don't see it happening in this transfer window. But that might change at the end of the season with PSG having the chance to sell him to compensate their investment and that could open Premier League doors to Neymar," Rivaldo said, as quoted on Goal.

"I believe Man City would be the perfect club for him because it will give him a better chance of success. And he'd be playing in a very attacking team that plays great football under Pep Guardiola."

Neymar's current contract runs until the summer of 2027. The Brazilian has scored 15 goals and provided a further 13 assists in 22 games in all competitions this season, and is likely to have plenty of suitors should he decide to leave the Parisian club this summer.