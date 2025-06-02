Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness, who announced their separation in September 2023 after nearly three decades of marriage, are heading for divorce without a prenuptial agreement in place. The lack of legal paperwork has reportedly made it harder to divide their combined fortune, which sits at around £197 million.

In the midst of the split, Jackman has been seen more frequently with Sutton Foster, his Broadway co-star. The two made their relationship public in early 2025, just after Foster filed for divorce from her husband, screenwriter Ted Griffin.

Why There Was No Prenup

Back in 1996, when Hugh and Deb married in Australia, they didn't feel the need for legal protection. At that time, Jackman was far from the Hollywood heavyweight he'd become, and Furness was already a known actress. According to those close to them, both believed the marriage would last a lifetime and neither imagined Hugh would become a global star.

That decision is now adding complications to their divorce. Without a prenup, everything from film royalties to shared properties is up for negotiation. While there's been no public fallout, sources suggest the process is taking time behind the scenes.

Enter Sutton Foster

Sutton Foster isn't just a new name on Jackman's radar; she's a seasoned Broadway performer with two Tony Awards to her name. Known for leading roles in Thoroughly Modern Millie, Anything Goes, and the series Younger, Foster has built her own legacy on stage and screen.

She and Jackman met while starring together in the 2022 Broadway revival of The Music Man. Their onstage chemistry quickly turned into a real-life friendship and, later, romance. Foster, 50, has a daughter named Emily and filed for divorce from Ted Griffin just weeks before she and Jackman stepped out as a couple.

What Deborra-Lee Has Said

While Hugh has remained private about the details, Deborra-Lee hasn't shied away from speaking her mind. She described the separation as a 'traumatic journey' and hinted at feelings of betrayal, though she stopped short of naming names.

Her comments led fans to speculate about when exactly Jackman's relationship with Foster began. Still, neither Hugh nor Sutton has responded publicly, choosing instead to focus on their work and family life.

Moving On, Carefully

Despite the swirl of attention, Jackman and Foster are said to be navigating their relationship with caution. They've been photographed together in New York and Los Angeles, attending events and walking hand in hand, but sources say they're prioritising emotional support and privacy over media buzz.

As for the divorce, it's a reminder that love stories, especially the long ones, don't always end neatly. There's no court battle yet, and those close to the pair hope things will be settled respectfully. But without a prenup, it's a more tangled process than it might have been.

This chapter in Jackman's life is unfolding in full view of the public. But behind the headlines are real people sorting through loss, change, and the hope of starting again.