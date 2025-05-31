On 23 May 2025, Deborra-Lee Furness filed for divorce from Hugh Jackman in New York, bringing a formal end to their 27-year marriage. The news came almost two years after the couple publicly shared their separation in September 2023, a split that caught many fans by surprise.

Now, for the first time since the official filing, Furness is opening up. Her voice, until now absent from headlines, arrives not with bitterness, but with reflection. And in her own words, it's a story of heartbreak, rediscovery and something close to liberation.

'It Hurt, But I Came Back to Myself'

In a statement shared shortly after the divorce paperwork was finalised, Furness acknowledged what many suspected, the road to this point had not been easy. She described the experience as one of 'traumatic betrayal,' though she didn't dwell on the details. Instead, she turned the spotlight inward. 'It can hurt,' she wrote, 'but in the long run, returning to yourself and living within your own integrity, values and boundaries is liberation and freedom.'

That line struck a chord with many. It wasn't just a personal reflection; it was a message to others who've been through the unraveling of long-term relationships. A reminder, perhaps, that clarity can emerge even from chaos.

Quiet Hints at a Complicated End

Although her statement didn't name names, the timing left little to the imagination. Jackman has recently been linked romantically with Broadway star Sutton Foster, his co-lead in the 2022 revival of The Music Man.

By early 2025, the pair had reportedly confirmed their relationship and were seen around New York frequently. Some outlets reported they'd even moved in together. For those following the story, Furness's public silence during that period spoke volumes, until now.

Sources close to the actress suggested the high-profile nature of Jackman's new romance added strain to an already emotional situation. Whether or not that relationship played a role in the split remains unconfirmed, but Furness's carefully chosen words hint at a deeper story.

Faith, Friends, and Fresh Starts

What stood out in Furness's statement wasn't just what she said it was how she said it. No lashing out, no accusations. Instead, she leaned into what kept her grounded: belief, friendship, and hard-won perspective. 'God doesn't waste anything,' she added. 'Every challenge is a chance to grow.'

She wrote about relationships as life's greatest teachers and encouraged others to honour their pain while remaining open to growth. It was, in many ways, the kind of wisdom that only emerges after walking through fire, not theory, but lived experience.

And Jackman?

The X-Men actor has not responded to Furness's comments. Publicly, he's remained quiet about the divorce since it was announced. His focus appears to have shifted, understandably, to the next phase of his personal life and his career.

Still, fans have drawn comparisons between the two post-divorce narratives. While Jackman has kept his journey private, Furness's thoughtful words struck a more open, introspective tone. Online, many praised her for it, not just for speaking up, but for doing so with grace and self-respect.

A Voice Unmuted

At 68, Deborra-Lee Furness is stepping into a new chapter. This time, she's not standing beside a global superstar, she's standing in her own light. Her message was clear: healing isn't quiet, and reclaiming your story doesn't require headlines. Just honesty.

And perhaps that's the real takeaway here. For all the noise of celebrity breakups, sometimes the most powerful words are the ones that come long after the cameras have turned away when you finally speak, not for anyone else, but for yourself.