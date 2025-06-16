A bizarre live appearance by former US intelligence officer and a hard-core Trump supporter, Rebekah Koffler, on Fox News has sparked widespread conversation in the broadcast world, with viewers questioning whether she was experiencing a stroke or simply had too much to drink.

The segment in question, which aired during Fox News' coverage of US President Donald Trump's military parade on Saturday evening, was cut short after just 90 seconds, as Koffler appeared to slur her speech, mix up names, and ramble through a disjointed commentary.

Koffler Was Sounding Off-Track From the Beginning

Koffler, who has been providing her political commentary as a freelance intelligence analyst to Fox News, joined the broadcast just after 9:30 pm to offer commentary on the symbolism of Trump's birthday military parade, which coincided with the 250th anniversary of the US Army. However, her appearance took a quick turn when she misidentified co-host Lawrence Jones, opening with, 'I'm so excited, Emily and Lucas Tomlinson! Everybody, like, this is incredible!'

Jones, who was in fact co-hosting with Emily Compagno, looked momentarily confused. As Koffler continued, her speech became more incoherent. The next thing she said was, 'Finally, the United States is back! I want to really thank all of our army, navy and air force officers who have been sacrificing their lives, literally.'

Fox News brings on Rebekah Koffler to talk about the military parade, but she seems to be heavily intoxicated so they cut away with quickness pic.twitter.com/QIbMAG4OL3 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 15, 2025

Despite attempts by the hosts to steer the conversation back on track, Koffler pressed on. She referenced the 'mismanagement of the administrative state,' praised Trump as the 'new Commander in Chief,' and offered thanks to military families 'for all of the hardships that... their families have endured.'

At one point, she attempted to directly address Jones by saying, 'Lawrence Jones, you are doing... you're rocking man!'

The hosts abruptly cut her off, thanking her for joining and moving on without acknowledging the awkwardness; however, their faces were clearly shouting, 'What was that?'

Was There a Champagne in The Picture?

Shortly before the appearance, Koffler posted a now-deleted tweet showing a bottle of Saint-Hilaire sparkling wine, writing, 'Well @POTUS is apparently encroaching on my airtime! My hit is moved to 8:20 – 8:30 pm, depending on how long #Trump takes. I'm honoured. Refilling my #champagne glass while waiting for my hit!'

This raised immediate questions online about whether she had been drinking ahead of her segment. By Sunday morning, the clip had gone viral, with many social media users commenting on her apparent intoxication.

In response to the growing backlash, Koffler claimed in a statement to the Daily Beast: 'My audio and video were corrupted due to slow and intermittent internet connection at my home.' However, a Fox News source reportedly denies this claim.

Koffler described criticism as part of a politically motivated attack, adding, 'I'm frequently attacked because I speak the truth on various issues.' She also addressed the champagne post on X, saying, 'Yes, I did post #champagne photo – this was a joke, intended to boost viewership.'

Some Speculate It Was a Stroke

As speculation grew, some viewers questioned whether Koffler may have been experiencing a stroke or another medical episode. Though there's been no confirmation from her or her representatives regarding any health issue, her slurred speech and confusion left room for doubt.

Medical professionals commenting online noted that while slurred speech can be a symptom of intoxication, it can also indicate neurological distress. Without further information, it's impossible to draw conclusions.

As of Monday morning, Fox News had not issued a formal statement on the segment, and Koffler had not posted a follow-up explanation beyond her initial defence.

What remains is a 90-second viral clip that raised more questions than it answered and ensured Rebekah Koffler's appearance will be remembered, though perhaps not for the reasons she had hoped.