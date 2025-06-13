A property in Kalamazoo, Michigan has been garnering a lot of attention from a popular Facebook page. Listed for $1.9 million in Kalamazoo, this three bedroom bubble house is quite unique. It's reminiscent of Boba (or buns) on the outside and is equally chic on the inside.

It gained traction from Zillow Gone Wild, with commenters comparing it to baked goods, boba, and even an egg carton. Here's a few different takes on the property below.

'Looks like a batch of cinnamon buns!' one said. 'Nothing Bundt House', said another person.

'If Kalamazoo had a tornado, would this house become scrambled eggs?' a commenter noted. 'Looks like a mushroom colony,' one added.

About the Property

The property boasts an exterior that is as interesting as its origins. Listing agent Fred Taber of Jaqua Realtors told The Post about its creation.

It fits right in with Kalamazoo with its impressive line of modernist residences. It does come as a shock, however, as a number of properties have famous architects behind them. These include names like Frank Lloyd Wright and Norman Carver Jr.

'What makes this [property] even better is this is not designed by any famous architect, or even remotely well-known architect,' he said. Instead, the spherical home was designed by an orthodontist named Dr. Luther Bruce. Of course, he had some help from a friend who also worked as an architect.

In addition, the home's 1.9 million listing advertises 'privacy, energy efficiency, and timeless style'. It has interiors made with plaster, stone, and wood spanning more than 6,000 square feet.

The home is also seen as somewhat of a local celebrity despite its wooded location. Passersby can feel free to take a glimpse as desired.

'People can see it on the road, and because it's so unique, they get a lot of people just pulling up in the driveway to take pictures,' said Taber. So far, the home's garnered local nicknames ranging from 'the boba tea house' to 'the onion house' depending on who you ask, he added.

The current owners took up residence in 1991. Ever since, it has experienced extensive renovations inside and out. Noteworthy upgrades included additional land, new decks, and a special metal roof to protect the cement and foam facade.

Taber also shared that the roof was custom-made in Texas, costing the owners more than $400,000. The roughly 1,000 square-foot domes make for 'a wonderful flow' through the home. The dome at the center of the cluster is entirely occupied by the massive primary bedroom.

Despite its lofty ceilings, the home also sports unique isolation and geothermal heating. This helps it stay warm and cozy all year-round.

Meanwhile, its listing also mentions that it has an eat-in kitchen, ceiling fans, insulation windows, and stone floors. All things considered, the home has a great balance with an eye-catching exterior and functional yet stylish interior.

'This Monolithic Dome gem designed by Dr. Luther Bruce is a true one-of-a-kind living experience that offers an open, light-filled interior, soaring ceilings, and a very distinctive aesthetic'.