TikTok star Khaby Lame was detained by ICE for overstaying his US visa. He has since left the country voluntarily and is now working to regularise his travel status for future visits. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) briefly detained Italian influencer Khaby Lame, who was born in Senegal and has over 160 million TikTok followers, last week for exceeding his visa limit.

TikTok's Most-Followed Creator Faces Immigration Hurdle

On 6 June, Khaby Lame was detained at Las Vegas airport before boarding a flight to Miami for a promotional event. The 24-year-old had unintentionally remained in the US after his travel visa expired, according to authorities. Lame reportedly agreed to leave the country voluntarily and fully cooperated with immigration officials. As a result, he avoided formal deportation proceedings and preserved his chances of re-entering the US in future. According to his team, the overstay was due to an inadvertent administrative error stemming from a misunderstanding about the visa's expiry date. Lame departed for Italy within 24 hours of the incident and is currently working with immigration lawyers to regularise his travel status for future visits.

Viral Sensation Known for Silent Comedy Skits

Lame rose to global fame during the COVID-19 pandemic with his silent, comedic TikTok videos mocking overly complicated life hacks. His exaggerated facial expressions and deadpan humour earned him millions of fans, making him TikTok's most-followed creator in 2022. Amid his recent US visa issue, supporters are rallying behind him on social media using the hashtag #FreeKhaby, underscoring his continued worldwide popularity.

Private Life Comes Under Scrutiny Amid Legal Trouble

In addition to his visa troubles, Lame's personal life has come under the spotlight. Reports suggest he quietly married influencer Wendy Thembelihle Juel in early 2023, with the couple reportedly divorcing just seven months later. While Lame has largely kept his private life out of the public eye, the revelation has sparked fan speculation—especially given his silence on his current relationship status.

Legal Experts Weigh In on Implications for Influencers

Legal experts say the case should serve as a warning to global influencers who frequently travel for work. According to immigration lawyer Marcus Levine, 'even minor visa errors can lead to significant disruptions'. He added: 'High-profile individuals like Lame are still subject to immigration laws and should always seek legal advice before travelling abroad for business.' Lame's representatives said he is now pursuing a long-term work visa to avoid future issues.