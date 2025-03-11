Elife Transfer made a significant impression at ITB Berlin 2025, presenting its innovative approach to luxury ground transportation. Elife Transfer provides a booking system and network of vehicle services for luxury ground transportation, including buses, limos, speciality vehicles, group transfers, and much more. With a network of 60,000 vehicles operating in over 182 countries, the company is reshaping urban mobility through technology, strategic partnerships, and a commitment to sustainability.

Elife Transfer's presence is powerful in the UK, covering major cities including London, Manchester, Birmingham, Edinburgh, and Glasgow. Operating at key airports such as Heathrow, Gatwick, Manchester, and Edinburgh, Elife Transfer offers seamless travel solutions for international and domestic travellers.

This extensive coverage meets the demands of both business and leisure travellers seeking reliable and premium transportation options.

One of Elife's most innovative offerings is EXTride, the world's first AI-powered fleet management system. This platform is revolutionising how fleet operators manage ride requests, optimise schedules, and improve operational efficiency worldwide.

At ITB Berlin 2025, Elife Transfer showcased how it responded to industry trends, including the growing demand for luxury vehicles among younger travellers seeking comfort, status, and personalised experiences. The company also tackled travel congestion with its extensive airport coverage, ensuring a smooth and efficient journey at 1,500 airports globally, including 334 in Europe.

Elife Transfer's strategic partnerships with leading travel platforms such as Expedia, Amadeus, Booking.com, and Traveloka enhance the customer experience through seamless booking and travel planning. The company's commitment to safety is underscored by rigorous driver training programs and real-time tracking, ensuring every journey is secure and comfortable.

Sustainability is at the core of Elife Transfer's strategy. By integrating electric vehicles and optimising routing, the company reduces carbon emissions while maintaining efficiency. This forward-thinking approach aligns with the growing demand for eco-friendly travel solutions.

Elife Transfer's participation at ITB Berlin 2025 provided a glimpse into the future of luxury ground transportation.

Visitors to Hall 6.1, Booth 230, had the opportunity to learn more about the company's innovative solutions and explore partnership opportunities. Elife Transfer's team was available to discuss industry trends, showcase the latest technologies, and collaborate with industry leaders to shape the future of luxury mobility.