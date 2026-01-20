Newly released emergency responder records show that Renee Good was still alive when help was delayed after she was shot during an immigration enforcement operation in Minneapolis, intensifying scrutiny of the actions taken at the scene and the conduct captured on video in which an agent can be heard saying, 'I don't care'.

New Records Show Good Still Had a Pulse

According to incident reports obtained by the New York Times, local emergency responders found that Good was not breathing but still had an irregular pulse when they first reached her vehicle.

By the time medics were able to remove her from the car, that pulse had disappeared. She was later pronounced dead at hospital after resuscitation attempts.

The records add critical detail to an incident already under national attention following the release of bystander footage that showed a tense confrontation between federal agents and a man who identified himself as a physician offering to help.

'I'm a Physician' Exchange Caught on Video

Video filmed by witnesses shows a man approaching with his hands raised and asking, 'Can I go check a pulse?' after Good had been shot. An agent responds, 'No. Back up.' When the man says, 'I'm a physician,' the agent replies, 'I don't care.'

Another agent then tells the bystander that their own emergency medical services were on the way. The footage, which circulated widely online, has become a focal point of public outrage and questions about whether immediate aid could or should have been allowed.

What Happened at the Scene

Good was shot by ICE agent Jonathan Ross during an operation involving US Immigration and Customs Enforcement in south Minneapolis. After being struck by gunfire, her vehicle came to a stop, leaving her incapacitated inside.

Emergency responders later documented that she had suffered two gunshot wounds to the chest and one to her arm. Once city medics reached her, CPR was initiated and she was transported to hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Federal authorities have said agents restricted access to the scene for safety reasons and maintained that medical assistance was en route. However, the newly disclosed records confirm that Good was still alive during the period when access was being controlled.

Could Earlier Aid Have Changed the Outcome?

Medical experts not involved in the case note that the presence of a pulse indicates ongoing cardiac activity, but they caution that it is not possible to determine from available information whether earlier intervention would have altered the outcome. No official medical determination has been made linking the delay in care to Good's death.

What is clear, critics argue, is that the records contradict early assumptions that Good died instantly and raise fresh questions about law enforcement protocols when civilians are injured.

Growing Scrutiny and Official Reviews

The shooting and the 'I don't care' exchange have prompted protests and calls for accountability from community leaders and civil rights groups. The incident is under review by relevant authorities, with attention focused on both the use of force and the handling of medical access at the scene.

ICE has not publicly commented on the newly released responder records beyond earlier statements acknowledging the shooting and confirming that internal and external reviews are ongoing.

As investigations continue, the confirmation that Renee Good was still alive when aid was blocked is likely to remain central to the debate, fuelling demands for clearer rules on emergency medical care during federal law enforcement operations and renewed examination of how those rules are applied in practice.