Donald Knierim, 71, retired after receiving confirmation that his $62,000 student-loan balance had been forgiven, believing he could finally leave work behind. Now, the former financial systems professional faces at least another 18 months of payments of about $470 a month, a credit score that has plunged by more than 200 points, and the threat of delinquency while caring for his seriously ill wife.

Knierim had spent much of his career designing financial data systems for major companies before taking a pay cut at 60 to work for Metra, Chicago's commuter railway. The move offered something he valued more than a higher salary: a less stressful job and a route to wiping out the student loans he had taken out to help his children attend college.

Under the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) programme, eligible government and nonprofit employees can qualify to have their remaining federal student debt forgiven after 10 years of qualifying payments and employment.

Knierim said he had never missed a payment and regularly checked that his contributions counted towards forgiveness.

In November 2025, he logged into his Federal Student Aid account and saw a message confirming that he had satisfied his obligation and no further payments were required. Believing the debt was behind him, he retired. Months later, that apparent financial relief unravelled.

'We're Too Tight in Retirement' to Afford $470 Month Payments

Knierim subsequently discovered that 15 payments previously counted towards forgiveness had been reclassified as non-qualifying. The explanation said his payments had been below the amount required under his income-driven repayment plan, but he said he was not given a clear explanation of the correct amount.

According to Knierim, his loan servicer told him that payments made under the Temporary Expanded Public Service Loan Forgiveness programme did not qualify because the amounts were insufficient.

The adjustment left him facing at least another year and a half of payments at $470 a month before he could reach the required threshold for forgiveness.

'If I have to restore that payment, it's going to put my wife and me in a bad situation. We're too tight in retirement to be shelling out money for stuff that we can't afford,' Knierim said.

His situation is especially difficult because returning to work is not a realistic option. Knierim said his wife is facing serious health problems, and caring for her has become a full-time responsibility. Even if he could find another public-service position that qualified for the programme, he said he would be unable to take it.

Credit Score Falls More Than 200 Points

The dispute has already affected Knierim's finances beyond the potential repayment bill.

He has contacted his loan servicer and filed multiple complaints with Federal Student Aid, asking for the 15 payments to be restored to qualifying status. He has also sought an explanation of why payments he believed were being made correctly no longer count towards forgiveness.

Meanwhile, he has not made the newly requested payments, and the resulting delinquency has lowered his credit score by more than 200 points.

The senior also recently received a notice warning that his account was delinquent and at risk of default. That raises another concern: the potential consequences for federal benefits, including Social Security, which he relies on to help cover his living expenses.

The prospect of losing access to some of that income would add another layer of uncertainty for a retired household already struggling to absorb an unexpected debt obligation.

'I thought I was done, they gave me that notification that I was done, and then they clawed it back. I didn't know where that came from, or what to do,' Knierim stated.

Retired Borrower Seeks Answers as Default Risk Grows

Knierim has continued pursuing a resolution rather than simply accepting the revised payments. With help from his daughter, an attorney, he sent his servicer a letter offering to pay the shortfall in his monthly payments. He said the letter went unanswered.

Knierim is reluctant to resume payments or change repayment plans without clarity because he fears further complications could affect his progress towards forgiveness. But with his account moving closer to default, the time available to resolve the dispute is becoming increasingly important.

He said a Federal Student Aid representative recently told him that a reconsideration request concerning his payment denial was being processed, but the process could take up to two months.

For now, Knierim remains caught between an unexpected repayment demand, the possibility of default, and his responsibility to care for his wife. 'I kept getting different answers. I can't go back and work. I have no recourse here,' he had concluded.