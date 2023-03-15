A retired Russian commander, Yevgeny Buzhinsky has urged President Vladimir Putin to strike the United Kingdom with Poseidon torpedoes. He claimed that the underwater robotic drone would cause a 1,000-foot radioactive tidal wave. Buzhinsky sent the warning during a TV programme on Rossiya 1, a national public state TV channel.

Lt Gen Buzhinsky, who heads the Russian Center for Policy Research assessed that Britain would unquestionably cease to exist if Moscow launched a nuclear missile. He threatened that if NATO sends troops to Ukraine, Russia will respond by using the poseidon torpedo. "Tsunami, tsunami, yes, tsunami," said pro-war Buzhinsky.

Even more than a year after Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine, Russia has failed to make any significant progress in the country. These threats were issued as the propagandist spoke about Russia's military options.

Sarmat 2

Buzhinsky warned that the UK would be obliterated by an attack with the Sarmat 2, which Moscow has described as the "world's most powerful hypersonic missile" could destroy UK in one launch.

Meanwhile, Russian TV presenter and propagandist Vladimir Solovyov predicted that if Poseidon struck Britain, it would trigger a tsunami and sink the country to the bottom of the ocean.

Buzhinsky added that the "unstoppable" nearly 7,000 mph Zircon hypersonic missile was about to be utilised in combat missions, after testing.

What is the Zircon hypersonic cruise missile

The Zircon is a hypersonic cruise missile developed by Russia. Putin has hailed it as a potent weapon capable of penetrating any existing anti-missile defences by flying nine times faster than the speed of sound at a range of more than 1,000 kilometres (about 621.37 miles).

The Russian leader emphasised that Zircon gives the Russian military a long-range conventional strike capability, allowing it to knock any enemy targets with precision.

Difference between Zircon and other missiles

A major difference between the Zircon and other missiles is its speed. It has high speed and can cover large distances in a short amount of time. It is also equipped with advanced guidance systems that allow it to manoeuvre and change course during flight, making it harder to intercept.

According to reports, The Zircon missile is designed as a weapon for use in naval warfare. It is intended to be launched from naval vessels, such as submarines or surface ships, and is reportedly capable of hitting both land and sea targets.

"Of course, there are such means as Poseidon, which has been tested," Buzhinsky said. Solovyov responded that he would want to see both Sarmat and Poseidon in action.

The retired Russian commander's latest comments come as Britain has vowed to support Ukraine and supply it with 14 Challenger 2 battle tanks. It was the first NATO nation to announce the decision. This is the reason Russia is trying to intimidate the UK with nuclear annihilation.

High-ranking Russian politicians and officials have threatened to use nuclear weapons against the UK from the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war. Last year, former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev had frequently discussed the possibility of a nuclear escalation, besides Kremlin propagandist Dmitry Kiselyov has also echoed the same sentiments.

What is Poseidon?

Poseidon is reportedly seen by Putin as essential to achieving ultimate military dominance over the West. Russian state-owned media reported that Russia had acquired the first batch of Poseidon nuclear-tipped torpedoes, in January. The Poseidon has been in development since 2015. It contains a warhead with an explosive force more than 100 times greater than the atomic bombs unleashed on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

Poseidon is a giant nuclear-capable torpedo that approaches its target at a one kilometre depth with the speed of 200 kilometres per hour (125mph). Once launched, there is no way to stop the underwater drone. Poseidon measures around 65 feet long and 6.5 feet wide. It has a warhead with a capacity of up to 100 megatons. The explosion of this thermonuclear torpedo will raise a giant wave, a tsunami.

Specific details regarding the high-speed underwater propulsion system of the atomic-powered underwater drone are not available as it is believed to be top secret.

According to TASS, the first batch of Poseidon torpedoes has been produced and will shortly be dispatched to outfit the Russian Navy submarine Belgorod. Although the report does not specify how many torpedoes are in the batch, navy analyst HI Sutton estimates Belgorod is built to carry up to six poseidons simultaneously.

Poseidon is reportedly also has a 2-megaton thermonuclear warhead, the biggest any country has used in decades.