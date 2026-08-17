A 69-year-old retired teacher has been jailed after taking part in a blockade outside OpenAI's San Francisco headquarters, in what has been described as the first jail sentence linked to an anti-AI protest. Wynd Kaufmyn began serving her seven-day jail term on Friday, August 14, following her conviction over a February 2025 protest outside OpenAI.

Kaufmyn defended her actions, saying she saw the trial as a chance to get her message out and explain why she believed she was not guilty. Her message to the leaders of OpenAI, Anthropic, and Meta was blunt: 'Regain your humanity.'

69-year-old retired teacher Wynd Kaufmyn just became the first person jailed for protesting AI.



She chained OpenAI's office doors shut in Feb 2025. Jury convicted her. She's now in custody.



Her message to OpenAI, Anthropic & Meta CEOs: "Regain your humanity."#AI pic.twitter.com/PtJ35L6g02 — Rajat Jain (@RajatJain) August 16, 2026

A Protest That Ended Behind Bars

On February 22, 2025, STOP AI activists chained OpenAI's front door shut, fastened it with a padlock, and sat outside the entrance. OpenAI employees called 911, and when police arrived, officers told the protesters they could keep demonstrating from the public sidewalk a few feet away. Kaufmyn and the other protesters refused to move, after which officers cut the chain and cited members of the group.

A jury found Kaufmyn guilty on four misdemeanour counts: interfering with a business, trespassing with intent to interfere with a business, unlawful assembly, and refusal to disperse at a riot. Judge Michael Begert later dismissed the business-interference count on First Amendment grounds, according to local reporting.

In June, Kaufmyn was sentenced to 14 days in jail, but custody credits reduced the time she had to serve to seven days. The court also ordered her to stay at least 20 yards away from OpenAI's headquarters.

'Sounding the Alarm'

Kaufmyn has defended the protest as an act of civil disobedience. She said that she believed her actions were necessary to prevent what she sees as potentially catastrophic harm from advanced AI. Ahead of her sentence, Kaufmyn rejected the idea that she was seeking martyrdom, saying she wanted to sound the alarm and get her message across.

Her campaign centres on artificial superintelligence, generally understood as AI that could surpass human capabilities across a broad range of tasks. Kaufmyn has called for a permanent global ban on research and development aimed at building ASI, arguing that its safety could not be guaranteed before such systems are built.

Supporters See a Bigger Symbol

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins stood by the conviction, warning that protest cannot be used as a justification for endangering public safety. 'The jury's verdict sends a resounding message rejecting the notion that protesters can endanger public safety as a means to an end,' Jenkins said.

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Kaufmyn's supporters see the case differently. AI safety researcher David Krueger has suggested that people may one day look back on Kaufmyn as the 'Rosa Parks of AI risk.' The comparison invokes Rosa Parks, whose 1955 refusal to give up her seat to a white passenger helped spark the Montgomery Bus Boycott and became a defining moment in the US civil rights movement.

AI Risk Moves Into the Spotlight

Kaufmyn's imprisonment comes as worries about the risks and control of advanced AI gain renewed political attention, with US Senator Bernie Sanders calling for a pause in AI development.

The debate has also focused on whether advanced AI can be reliably controlled as its capabilities grow. UC Berkeley professor Stuart Russell testified for the defence, outlining concerns about the difficulty of guaranteeing the safety of future advanced AI systems. Meanwhile, experts remain divided over whether catastrophic AI risks will materialise and, if they do, when or how severe they could be.