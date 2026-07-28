Artificial intelligence is at the centre of a criminal case in Queensland, where police allege a 52‑year‑old man used AI to create explicit posters falsely presenting real women as sex workers and displayed them in public places, exposing the victims to years of harassment and distress.

Investigators say the posters were not limited to fake images. Police allege they also carried the women's real names, social media usernames and employment details, making it easier for strangers to identify and contact them. Authorities believe eight women aged between 40 and 60 were targeted in a campaign detectives say lasted more than five years.

The case has drawn attention as an example of how generative AI can be used against individuals. Police say the technology was allegedly used to produce realistic 'deepfake' content designed to intimidate and damage reputations. The Queensland investigation is being treated as one of Australia's more serious alleged cases of AI‑enabled image abuse.

Police Allege AI Was Used to Create Fake Sex Work Advertisements

Queensland Police arrested a 52‑year‑old man from Cleveland following an investigation into AI‑generated posters allegedly distributed across south‑east Queensland since February 2021.

The inquiry intensified after one of the posters was discovered at a public venue in Gatton in May 2026, prompting detectives to trace the activity back several years.

According to police, the posters featured the victims' faces digitally superimposed on sexually explicit images. They allegedly included each woman's full name, employment details and social media information alongside false claims that they were offering sexual services.

Detectives allege the material was displayed in public toilets and other locations across an area stretching from Hervey Bay to western Queensland. Investigators say evidence links the suspect to placing some of the posters himself.

Forty-Three Charges Filed Following Lengthy Investigation

Police executed a search warrant at the suspect's home in Cleveland, where they say they seized electronic devices, printers and a quantity of pre‑prepared AI‑generated posters.

Officers also recovered three long firearms, ammunition and an electronic control weapon during the search.

The man has been charged with 43 offences, including 27 counts of distributing intimate images, six counts of unlawful stalking, multiple firearms offences and several charges relating to using communication services to menace or harass others. He was refused bail and is due to appear before Brisbane Magistrates Court on 19 August.

As with all criminal proceedings, the allegations remain before the courts and have not been tested at trial.

Police Say the Alleged Campaign Was Designed to Humiliate Victims

Ipswich Detective Acting Inspector Tim Martin criticised the alleged conduct, describing it as 'callous and sickening'.

He said investigators believe the women were subjected to 'deeply distressing and highly personal attacks', adding that the apparent aim was to humiliate and degrade them. Martin urged members of the public who encounter similar material not to share it online but to report it directly to police.

Police say inquiries are continuing because additional victims or undiscovered posters may still emerge.

Why the Case Has Sparked Wider Concern About AI Abuse

Deepfake technology has become more sophisticated in recent years, and researchers have warned that its misuse often targets women through non‑consensual sexual images.

Modern AI tools can create convincing photographs in minutes using publicly available images taken from social media profiles or other online sources.

Victims frequently report reputational harm, anxiety and concerns for their personal safety, particularly when their real names, workplaces or contact information are published alongside fabricated sexual content.

The Queensland case shows how AI‑generated material can move beyond the internet into physical public spaces, increasing the potential for harassment.

Growing Calls for Stronger Protections Against Deepfake Abuse

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The investigation has prompted discussion about whether existing laws are keeping pace with AI‑assisted abuse.

Australia has strengthened legal protections around the sharing of intimate images, but cases involving AI‑generated material continue to present challenges for investigators, lawmakers and technology companies.

Detective Martin said that while artificial intelligence continues to develop, offenders should not assume the technology places them beyond the reach of law enforcement.

Police say digital evidence played a significant role in identifying the suspect and tracing the alleged campaign.

Observers have pointed to the case as a reminder that the risk from generative AI often lies in how it is used. As courts confront more cases involving synthetic media, legal systems are expected to face increasing pressure to ensure victims of AI‑enabled abuse receive effective protection.