A 65-year-old American approaching retirement has raised concerns after a financial adviser reportedly proposed placing their entire $100,000 (£75,000 approximately) retirement savings into an annuity associated with a supposed 10% return.

The anonymous individual described having insufficient savings to retire comfortably and uncertainty about whether the investment was appropriate. Their account highlights a potentially costly question for older Americans: what happens when retirement savings become tied to a complicated financial product?

A $100,000 Retirement Decision Raises Concerns

The individual explained that the money originated from a former employer's 401(k) retirement plan. After receiving a friend's recommendation, they transferred their savings to a financial adviser, who subsequently arranged for the funds to be placed with a large financial services company.

The adviser reportedly proposed an annuity, although the individual could not recall its name. They believed the return was approximately 10% but were unsure whether the arrangement represented their best option.

Crucially, the account does not establish that the adviser guaranteed an annual 10% investment return. Nor does it identify the annuity provider, contract terms, or whether the individual formally approved the transaction.

Without those details, there is insufficient evidence to conclude that the adviser acted improperly.

Why a 10% Annuity Return Could Be Misleading

An annuity is an insurance contract designed to provide retirement income, either immediately or in the future. However, not every percentage advertised alongside an annuity represents investment growth.

Some contracts offer income riders with annual increases to a benefit base used to calculate future payments. A hypothetical 10% increase to that base does not necessarily mean the investor's accessible account balance grows by 10%.

Other products offer fixed interest rates, index-linked returns, or investment performance dependent on underlying funds. The distinction matters because someone expecting $10,000 in annual investment gains on $100,000 could misunderstand what the contract actually provides.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission warns that annuities can involve significant fees, withdrawal restrictions, and investment risks.

Furthermore, placing an annuity inside an already tax-deferred retirement account generally provides no additional tax-deferral advantage. Nevertheless, guaranteed lifetime income may still make certain annuities suitable for some retirees.

The financial consequences could become particularly significant if unexpected medical bills or living expenses force early withdrawals, especially when surrender penalties reduce the amount available to cover those essential costs.

What Can Someone Do After Buying an Annuity?

The immediate priority is obtaining the complete contract, including its fee schedule, surrender provisions, and income-benefit illustrations.

Consumers should ask whether the advertised percentage applies to their cash value, an income calculation, or a temporary promotional rate. They should also establish whether the contract includes a cancellation window.

Depending on the state and product, a free-look period may allow cancellation shortly after receiving the policy. After that period, withdrawing funds could trigger surrender charges, potentially reducing retirement savings.

The National Association of Insurance Commissioners advises consumers to contact their state insurance department when disputes arise. Complaints involving registered investment professionals may also fall under securities regulators.

An independent financial adviser can assess whether retaining or replacing the annuity serves the retiree's circumstances.

For this individual, the central question remains unanswered: what exactly was recommended, and what does the supposed 10% figure mean?