Getting started with investing can often feel like a big step. Questions around where to begin, how much to invest, and what platform to trust can easily slow things down.

That's where the IG trading platform stands out. With nearly 50 years' experience and as a FTSE 100-listed company, IG has built a reputation for reliability while making investing more accessible for everyday users.

Disclaimer: Investing may not be appropriate for all individuals. Consider whether it aligns with your financial situation and risk tolerance. It involves risk and you may lose some or all of your capital.

Investing Made Clear and Rewarding

One of the biggest barriers to investing is the perception that it's complicated. In reality, the right platform can make all the difference.

With an IG investment account, you can access a wide range of markets, including UK and US shares — all within a clean and easy-to-use interface. This can make it easier to navigate the platform, although investing still requires research and an understanding of the risks involved.

For beginners, this simplicity is key. You can start small, explore different assets, and gradually build your confidence over time.

Limited-Time Incentives to Get Started

If you're thinking about investing, these May offers add extra value as you begin:

1. Free share bundle worth £50–£1000 (Code: MAYSHARES)

Invest at least £1000 during May and hold your investment until 31 August 2026 to receive a randomly allocated bundle of US shares (value will vary). T&Cs apply. Other fees may apply.

2. Up to £200 cashback on investments (Code: MAYDEPOSIT)

Invest £1000 or more in May and earn cashback based on your average investment value over the qualifying period (subject to eligibility criteria), with tiered rewards up to £200. T&Cs apply. Other fees may apply.

3. Get cashback on transfers, up to £5,000 (Code: TRANSFER5000)

Transfer £10,000 or more into IG and receive cashback on the transferred amount, subject to a holding period. T&Cs apply. Other fees may apply.

These incentives are designed to complement your investment journey while keeping the process straightforward and accessible.

Always do your own research before making investment decisions. Capital is at risk.

Building Portfolio That Works for You

Every investor has different goals. Some are looking for long-term growth, while others want to generate income or simply diversify their savings. IG gives you the flexibility to shape your portfolio around those goals.

You might choose to invest in well-known global companies, explore emerging sectors, or spread your investment across multiple industries to reduce risk. The platform also provides insights and data to help guide your decisions. This is particularly useful if you're still learning the ropes.

Eventually, this approach can support you as you build knowledge and experience over time without the need to switch platforms.

Tools That Guide Your Decisions

Successful investing isn't just about picking the right assets. It's also about having access to the right information.

The IG trading platform includes a range of tools designed to help you stay informed, track performance, and make timely decisions. From market updates to research insights, these features can help you understand not just what to invest in, but why.

For those balancing investing with a busy schedule, having everything in one place makes the process far more manageable.

A Platform That Grows With You

What works for you today may not be what you need in a year's time. As your confidence and investment size grow, your expectations from a platform will naturally evolve.

IG is built to support that journey. You can begin with smaller investments, learn how markets behave, and gradually expand your strategy. Whether you choose to stay focused on shares or explore additional opportunities, the platform adapts to your needs without adding unnecessary complexity.

Ready to Invest?

The first step is usually the most important and it doesn't need to be complicated. Start by deciding how much you're comfortable investing. From there, you can open an account, explore your options, and begin building your portfolio at your own pace.

There's no need to rush. A steady and informed approach is often the most effective way to grow your investments.

Remember, investing isn't about timing the market perfectly or making bold moves from day one. It's about consistency, learning as you go, and making decisions that align with your goals. With a platform that prioritises simplicity and flexibility, it becomes much easier to take that first step and to keep moving forward.

If you're ready to begin or simply want a more streamlined way to manage your investments, it might be time to invest with IG and see how a well-designed platform can support your financial journey.

Disclaimer: This article contains affiliate links. If you open an account through these links, we may receive a commission.