Fugees rapper and Grammy-winning artist Pras Michel has been sentenced to 14 years in prison after being found guilty of orchestrating an illegal foreign lobbying operation. He was convicted of funneling millions of dollars from fugitive Malaysian financier Jho Low to US political campaigns, including Barack Obama's 2012 reelection bid.

Michel received over $120 million (£91.7 million) from Jho Low, a wanted fugitive and alleged mastermind of the $4 billion (£3 billion) 1MDB embezzlement scandal. A significant portion of this money was channelled through straw donors—individuals who donate in their own name but are secretly acting on behalf of others—to fund Obama's campaign. Prosecutors said Michel also tried to hinder a US Justice Department investigation into Low, tampered with witnesses, and perjured himself during the trial.

In 2023, a federal jury convicted Michel on 10 counts, including conspiracy. The trial in Washington featured testimony from high-profile figures like Leonardo DiCaprio. Michel sought a pardon from President Donald Trump, drawing parallels between his legal challenges and Trump's own convictions in hush money cases. While there were reports that Trump was considering a pardon, Michel's team stated that all options were under review.

Low's Connection to the Film Industry and Scandal

Jho Low is a wanted fugitive and the alleged mastermind behind the 1MDB scandal. Despite this, he has maintained his innocence. Low also financed the film The Wolf of Wall Street, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, allegedly using money stolen from the 1MDB fund.

Prosecutors claimed Michel helped lobby officials in the Trump administration and received funds from China to lobby for the extradition of dissident Guo Wengui back to China. Lead prosecutor Nicole Lockhart stated Michel was 'looking for other ways to be paid' after his music career stalled. She added that Michel saw an opportunity to profit through Low, who sought help to avoid repercussions from the scandal. Prosecutors said Michel pocketed approximately $88 million (£67.2 million) for his role, including $20 million (£15.2 million) to help Low get a photo with Obama.

Michel was identified as a central figure in a complex lobbying operation involving Hollywood elites, international financiers, and influential political figures.

Prosecutors Seek Life Sentence

Prosecutors recommended a life sentence, accusing Michel of 'betraying his country for money' and 'lying unrelentingly to carry out his schemes.' They argued that sentences for similar financial crimes usually exceed two decades. Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly ordered Michel to serve three years of supervised release after his 14-year term and forfeited $64 million (£48.9 million) linked to the scheme, intended to pressure US officials into dropping investigations.

Michel's lawyer, Peter Zeidenberg, argued that the sentence was 'completely disproportionate to the offence' and announced plans to appeal. He described a life sentence as 'absurdly high', noting such rulings are typically reserved for cartel leaders. Zeidenberg had recommended a three-year prison term.

Background: Michel's Rise and Fall

Michel rose to international fame in the 1990s as part of the Fugees, alongside Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean. Their hits, including Killing Me Softly and Ready or Not, made them icons before they disbanded in 1998. Michel is expected to surrender to authorities on 27 January 2026.