According to RadarOnline, the concern is not about Adele's talent, but about how harshly the entertainment world can treat musicians who transition into acting. An insider told the outlet that Paul, a prominent sports agent, is 'very protective' of Adele and fears the emotional toll that intense criticism could take on her.

The singer's reported film debut is based on Anne Rice's 1982 novel Cry to Heaven, a historical drama set in 18th-century Italy that follows the lives of castrati opera singers. Adele is expected to star alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Nicholas Hoult, marking her first major step into dramatic cinema.

Questions Surround How the Move Could Be Received

Adele and Rich Paul have been together since 2021, building a supportive relationship that blends her music career with his experience navigating high-profile industries. Sources close to the couple say Paul's worries stem largely from Adele's personality and high standards.

'She's such a perfectionist, and he knows that she's going to have very high standards for herself and no doubt she'll be very hard on herself.' the insider told RadarOnline. They added: 'And there's the critics, they can be so harsh, especially on actresses and then multiply that by a hundred for a pop star pivoting to acting'.

The source added that Paul is fully supportive of her ambitions and confident in her abilities. It's not that he doesn't believe in her talent, because he absolutely does and says he has no doubts she will be fantastic'.

However, he is said to be realistic about the unpredictability of film criticism. 'But he's also very aware of what a rollercoaster it all is. A great performance doesn't always translate to great reviews,' the insider continued.

A Protective Partner With Hollywood Insight

Paul's professional experience has reportedly heightened his concern. As a sports agent with strong connections across entertainment and media, he is said to be well aware of how quickly public opinion can turn. 'He's a sports agent, but he has plenty of connections within Hollywood so he knows all the horror stories and he just wants to shield Adele from all of it' the source explained.

The insider also suggested Paul is 'dreading' the emotional impact of the process, particularly if Adele is subjected to harsh reviews or dismissive narratives. 'He knows how sensitive she is' the source said.

Despite the concerns, Adele is said to be enthusiastic about exploring a new creative outlet.

While neither Adele nor Paul has publicly commented on the reports, the situation highlights the pressures facing artists who cross industry boundaries.

As Adele prepares for her big-screen debut, attention will likely focus not only on her performance, but on how the industry responds to one of music's most recognisable voices stepping into a new spotlight.